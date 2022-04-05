Fincantieri S p A : NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS – SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING MAY 16, 2022, NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL REPORT 2021 AND CONSOLIDATED NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENT 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS - SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING MAY 16, 2022, NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL REPORT 2021 AND CONSOLIDATED NON-

FINANCIAL STATEMENT 2021

Trieste, April 5, 2022 - FINCANTIERI S.p.A. ("Fincantieri" or the "Company") informs that today the Shareholders' Meeting of Fincantieri was called, in ordinary session, on May 16, 2022, in single call, at 10:30 a.m., in Trieste, at the registered office of the Company at Via Genova 1 and the related following documents have been published:

- notice of call of the ordinary Shareholder's Meeting, appointed representative proxy forms pursuant to Article 135-novies and Article 135-undecies of the Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998 (the "Italian Consolidated Financial Act") and information on the Company's share capital;

- explanatory reports by the Board of Directors concerning all the topics on the agenda;

- annual report, containing Fincantieri Group Consolidated Financial Statements as at December 31, 2021, draft Financial Statements of Fincantieri as at December 31, 2021, Report on operations and the certifications pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 5 of the Italian Consolidated Financial Act, as well as the reports prepared by the external auditors and the Board of Statutory Auditors;

- statement of non-financial information as at December 31, 2021, drafted in accordance with Legislative Decree No. 254 of December 30, 2016;

- report on corporate governance and ownership structure, drafted in accordance with Article 123-bis of the Italian Consolidated Financial Act;

- report on the policy regarding remuneration and fees paid, drafted pursuant to Article 123-ter of the Italian Consolidated Financial Act.

The above-mentioned documents are available to the public at the Company's registered office in Trieste, Via Genova 1, on the Company's website (www.fincantieri.com) in the section "Ethics & Governance - Shareholders' Meeting - Shareholders' Meeting 2022" and on the website of the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com). The annual report is also available in the section "Investor Relations - Financial Statements" of the Company's website (www.fincantieri.com).

The annual report is made available to the public in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) pursuant to Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 and in PDF format on a voluntary basis.

With reference to the notice of call, it is also noted that an abstract will be published on April 6, 2022, in the daily newspaper "Il Sole 24 Ore".

The Company also informs that the financial statements and/or summary schedules of Fincantieri's subsidiaries and affiliates pursuant to Article 2429, paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Italian Civil Code, as well as the financial statements of significant non-EU subsidiaries prepared pursuant to Article 15 of Consob "Market Regulations" No. 20249/2017, will be made available to the public in the manner and by the dates required by law.

The Company informs that, according to Article 84-bis of Consob Regulation No.11971/1999 (the "Issuers' Regulations"), the tables containing information on the implementation status of the Performance Share Plan 2016-2018, approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 19, 2017 and of the Performance Share Plan 2019-2021, approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 11, 2018, are published in the annex to this press release, drafted in accordance with diagram 7 of Annex 3A of the Issuers' Regulations. For information on the characteristics of the assigned instruments and on the Performance Share Plans as a whole, please refer to the relevant informative documents available on the Company's website (www.fincantieri.com) in the sections "Ethics & Governance - Shareholders' Meeting archive - Shareholders' Meeting 2017" and "Ethics & Governance - Shareholders' Meeting archive - Shareholders' Meeting 2018".

Name and surname or category Office CHART 1 Plan for the granting of shares free of charge - "Performance Share Plan 2016-2018" (1st three-year Cycle 2016-2018, 2nd three-year Cycle 2017-2019 and 3rd three-year Cycle 2018-2020) Section 1 Shares relating to the plans, valid and approved on the basis of previous shareholders' meetings' resolutions Date of the Shareholders' resolution (1) Type of financial instrument Number of shares held at the end of the previous financial year Maximum number of Granted Shares Grant Date Share purchase price if applicable Market price on Grant Date Vesting Period Giuseppe Bono Chief Executive Officer FINCANTIERI S.p.A. 19 May 2017 FINCANTIERI S.p.A. shares 2,572,497 2,909,305 1st CYCLE (2016-2018) 15 December 2016 0.928 0.4245 - (2) 1,111,586 1,190,132 2nd CYCLE (2017-2019) 25 July 2017 0.6175 1.0377 - (2) 609,431 919,788 3rd CYCLE (2018-2020) 22 June 2018 0.754 1.3427 - (2) Fabio Gallia General Manager FINCANTIERI S.p.A. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5 Executives with Strategic Responsibilities in FINCANTIERI S.p.A. 19 May 2017 FINCANTIERI S.p.A. shares 1,632,453 1,340,007 1st CYCLE (2016-2018) 15 December 2016 0.928 0.4245 - (2) 8 Executives with Strategic Responsibilities in FINCANTIERI S.p.A. 351,057 1,078,520 2nd CYCLE (2017-2019) 25 July 2017 0.6175 1.0377 - (2) 8 Executives with Strategic Responsibilities in FINCANTIERI S.p.A. 434,898 978,784 3rd CYCLE (2018-2020) 22 June 2018 0.754 1.3427 - (2) 7 Key Executives in FINCANTIERI S.p.A. 19 May 2017 FINCANTIERI S.p.A. shares 2,061,848 1,818,359 1st CYCLE (2016-2018) 15 December 2016 0.928 0.4245 - (2) 14 Key Executives in FINCANTIERI S.p.A. 785,057 1,313,867 2nd CICLO (2017-2019) 25 July 2017 0.6175 1.0377 - (2) 14 Key Executives in FINCANTIERI S.p.A. 706,694 1,154,068 3rd CYCLE (2018-2020) 22 June 2018 0.754 1.3427 - (2) 33 Other key resources in FINCANTIERI S.p.A. 19 May 2017 FINCANTIERI S.p.A. shares 3,340,270 5,201,453 1st CYCLE (2016-2018) 15 December 2016 0.928 0.4245 - (2) 26 Other key resources in FINCANTIERI S.p.A. 2,306,930 1,552,761 2nd CYCLE (2017-2019) 25 July 2017 0.6175 1.0377 - (2) 26 Other key resources in FINCANTIERI S.p.A. 859,800 1,375,132 3rd CYCLE (2018-2020) 22 June 2018 0.754 1.3427 - (2)

(1) The date refers to the Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the Plan.

(2)

Pursuant to the Plan, the Vesting Period is the period that runs between the Entitlements Grant Date and the Date of Allotment of Shares to the Beneficiaries. That period is approximately three years but can be longer depending on the actual Allotment Date and Grant of the Shareswith reference to each Plan Cycle.

Name and surname or category Office CHART 1 Plan for the granting of shares free of charge - "Performance Share Plan 2019-2021" (1st three-year Cycle 2019-2021, 2nd three-year Cycle 2020-2022 and 3nd three-year Cycle 2021-2023) Section 2 Shares relating to the plans, valid and approved on the basis of previous shareholders' meetings' resolutions Date of the Shareholders' resolution (1) Type of financial instrument Number of shares held at the end of the previous financial year Maximum number of Granted Shares Grant Date Share purchase price if applicable Market price on Grant Date Vesting Period Giuseppe Bono Chief Executive Officer FINCANTIERI S.p.A. 11 May 2018 FINCANTIERI S.p.A. shares 0 (2) 1,623,328 1st cycle (2019-2021) 24 July 2019 N.A. 1.0095 - (3) 0 (2) 2,742,973 2nd cycle (2020-2022) 30 July 2020 N.A. 0.6119 - (3) 0 (2) 2,103,817 3nd cycle (2021-2023) 10 June 2021 N.A. 0.7978 - (3) Fabio Gallia General Manager FINCANTIERI S.p.A. 11 May 2018 FINCANTIERI S.p.A. shares 0 (2) 1,161,005 3nd cycle (2021-2023) 10 June 2021 N.A. 0.7978 - (3) 8 Executives with Strategic Responsibilities in FINCANTIERI S.p.A. 11 May 2018 FINCANTIERI S.p.A. shares 0 (2) 1,614,351 1st cycle (2019-2021) 24 July 2019 N.A. 1.0095 - (3) 8 Executives with Strategic Responsibilities in FINCANTIERI S.p.A. 0 (2) 4,257,038 2nd cycle (2020-2022) 30 July 2020 N.A. 0.6119 - (3) 8 Executives with Strategic Responsibilities in FINCANTIERI S.p.A. 0 (2) 3,245,820 3nd cycle (2021-2023) 10 June 2021 N.A. 0.7978 - (3) 14 Key Executives in FINCANTIERI S.p.A. 11 May 2018 FINCANTIERI S.p.A. shares 0 (2) 2,613,969 1stcycle (2019-2021) 24 July 2019 N.A. 1.0095 - (3) 12 Key Executives in FINCANTIERI S.p.A. 0 (2) 3,614,269 2nd cycle (2020-2022) 30 July 2020 N.A. 0.6119 - (3) 11 Key Executives in FINCANTIERI S.p.A. 0 (2) 2,715,721 3nd cycle (2021-2023) 10 June 2021 N.A. 0.7978 - (3) 41 Other key resources in FINCANTIERI S.p.A. 11 May 2018 FINCANTIERI S.p.A. shares 0 (2) 3,810,367 1st cycle (2019-2021) 24 July 2019 N.A. 1.0095 - (3) 44 Other key resources in FINCANTIERI S.p.A. 0 (2) 6,086,463 2nd cycle (2020-2022) 30 July 2020 N.A. 0.6119 - (3) 46 Other key resources in FINCANTIERI S.p.A. 0 (2) 5,467,709 3nd cycle (2021-2023) 10 June 2021 N.A. 0.7978 - (3) (1) The date refers to the Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the Plan.

(2) No valid shares, related to the plans approved on the basis of the 11 May 2018 Shareholders' Meetings resolutions, are held. For the other shareholdings see the Table in Section III of the Remuneration on the policy regarding remuneration and fees paid.

(3) Pursuant to the Plan, the Vesting Period is the period that runs between the Entitlements Grant Date and the Date of Allotment of Shares to the Beneficiaries. That period is approximately three years but can be longer depending on the actual Allotment Date and Grant of the

Shares with reference to each Plan Cycle.