Pursuant to art. 154-BIS, par. 2, of the Unified Financial Act of February 24, 1998, the executive in charge of preparing the corporate accounting documents at Fincantieri, Felice Bonavolontà, declares that the accounting information contained herein correspond to document results, books and accounting records.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 26 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 18:04:58 UTC.