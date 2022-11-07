Fincantieri S p A : Presentation 9M 2022

This Presentation contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts, sometimes identified by the words "believes," "expects," "predicts," "intends," "projects," "plans," "estimates," "aims," "foresees," "anticipates," "targets," and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third party sources, are solely opinions and forecasts reflecting current views with respect to future events and plans, estimates, projections and expectations which are uncertain and subject to risks. Market data used in this Presentation not attributed to a specific source are estimates of the Company and have not been independently verified. These statements are based on certain assumptions that, although reasonable at this time, may prove to be erroneous. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. If certain risks and uncertainties materialize, or if certain underlying assumptions prove incorrect, Fincantieri may not be able to achieve its financial targets and strategic objectives. A multitude of factors which are in some cases beyond the Company's control can cause actual events to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. No one undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Market data used in this Presentation not attributed to a specific source are estimates of the Company and have not been independently verified. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this Presentation and are subject to change without notice. No representations or warranties, express or implied, are given as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance should be placed on, any forward-looking statements, including (but not limited to) any projections, estimates, forecasts or targets contained herein.
Fincantieri does not undertake to provide any additional information or to remedy any omissions in or from this Presentation. Fincantieri does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this Presentation. This presentation does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company.
Declaration of the Manager responsible for preparing financial reports
Pursuant to art. 154-BIS, par. 2, of the Unified Financial Act of February 24, 1998, the executive in charge of preparing the corporate accounting documents at Fincantieri, Felice Bonavolontà, declares that the accounting information contained herein correspond to document results, books and accounting records.
Executive Summary
Business Update
Financial Results
Market Outlook
Concluding Remarks
Appendix
9M 2022 Results
Financial and operating highlights
(€ mln)
Revenues
EBITDA
Order intake
Net financial position
3,285
3,296
5,315
7.3%
3.2%
3,030
4,536
2,322
2,238
330
172
9M 2021
9M 2022
9M 2021
9M 2022
9M 2021
9M 2022
FY 2021 1H 2022 9M 2022
Revenues at € 5,315 mln, up by 17% YoY, in line with expectations and with the development of backlog
EBITDA at € 172 mln and EBITDA margin at 3.2%, impacted by 1H 2022 one-offs
Order intake at € 3.3 bn, new agreements for cruise ships signed with three different shipowners in 3Q 2022
Net financial position at € 3.0 bn, improving compared to 1H 2022
Please note that throughout the entire presentation:
9M 2021 and 9M 2022 data are reported excluding the effect of pass-through activities
9M 2021 data have been restated following the reallocation of VARD Electro and Seonics respectively from the Shipbuilding and the Offshore & Specialized Vessels segment to the Equipment, Systems & Services segment
