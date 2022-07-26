Log in
    FCT   IT0001415246

FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

(FCT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-07-26 am EDT
0.5645 EUR   -0.27%
04:00pFINCANTIERI S P A : Presentazione 1H 2022
PU
03:00pItaly's Fincantieri reports 16% growth in H1 revenues
RE
03:00pFINCANTIERI S P A : The bod approves 1h 2022 results
PU
Fincantieri S p A : Presentazione 1H 2022

07/26/2022 | 04:00pm EDT
1H 2022 RESULTS

July 27, 2022

www.fincantieri.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This Presentation contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts, sometimes identified by the words "believes," "expects," "predicts," "intends," "projects," "plans," "estimates," "aims," "foresees," "anticipates," "targets," and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third party sources, are solely opinions and forecasts reflecting current views with respect to future events and plans, estimates, projections and expectations which are uncertain and subject to risks. Market data used in this Presentation not attributed to a specific source are estimates of the Company and have not been independently verified. These statements are based on certain assumptions that, although reasonable at this time, may prove to be erroneous. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. If certain risks and uncertainties materialize, or if certain underlying assumptions prove incorrect, Fincantieri may not be able to achieve its financial targets and strategic objectives. A multitude of factors which are in some cases beyond the Company's control can cause actual events to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. No one undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Market data used in this Presentation not attributed to a specific source are estimates of the Company and have not been independently verified. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this Presentation and are subject to change without notice. No representations or warranties, express or implied, are given as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance should be placed on, any forward-looking statements, including (but not limited to) any projections, estimates, forecasts or targets contained herein.

Fincantieri does not undertake to provide any additional information or to remedy any omissions in or from this Presentation. Fincantieri does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this Presentation. This presentation does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company.

Declaration of the Manager responsible for preparing financial reports

Pursuant to art. 154-BIS, par. 2, of the Unified Financial Act of February 24, 1998, the executive in charge of preparing the corporate accounting documents at Fincantieri, Felice Bonavolontà, declares that the accounting information contained herein correspond to document results, books and accounting records.

Executive Summary

Business Update

Financial Results

Outlook

Concluding Remarks

Appendix

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1H 2022 Results

Executive Summary

Business update

Financial results

Outlook

Concluding Remarks

Observations and early strategic priorities

Strategic review of infrastructure projects and other non core businesses

Enhanced collaboration with Leonardo on defence business, envisioning a fully fledged prime contractorship model and key international alliances

Continuous engagement on modernization and digitalization of shipyards operations up to excellence

Firm focus on the core business of cruise and defence shipbuilding and increased entrepreneurial approach on green propulsion systems (e.g. LNG, methanol, ammonia, hydrogen) and on digital solutions (e.g. digital twins, simulators, energy management, predictive maintenance) leveraging Fincantieri global and undisputed leadership

Maximum attention to financial discipline and deleveraging

Utmost focus on Fincantieri human capital at any organizational level

5

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 19:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
