    FCT   IT0001415246

FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

(FCT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/13 11:35:55 am EDT
0.6075 EUR   +1.08%
FINCANTIERI S P A : To build 2 additional ships for the offshore wind farms market
PU
FINCANTIERI S P A : Sustainability report 2021
PU
FINCANTIERI S P A : NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS – SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING MAY 16, 2022, NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL REPORT 2021 AND CONSOLIDATED NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENT 2021
PU
Fincantieri S p A : TO BUILD 2 ADDITIONAL SHIPS FOR THE OFFSHORE WIND FARMS MARKET

04/14/2022 | 02:35am EDT
FINCANTIERI TO BUILD 2 ADDITIONAL SHIPS FOR THE OFFSHORE WIND FARMS MARKET

The vessels on backload for Norwind Offshore increase to 4

Trieste, April 14, 2022 - Fincantieri, through its subsidiary Vard, has signed with the Norwegian company Norwind Offshore the contract for the design and construction of 2 further Commissioning Service Operations Vessels (CSOV). The parties have also agreed on new options for two additional vessels.

Today's order follows the one announced in October 2021 for the same customer for the construction of 2 CSOVs - now increasing to 4 - as well as the sale and conversion of one Platform Supply Vessel, a Vard's propriety, which the owner will operate as a Service Operation Vessel.

The design is based on a highly versatile platform for sustainable offshore windfarm support operations, focusing on onboard logistics, security, comfort, and superior operability. The 85-meter ships will have an accommodation for 87 persons on board and will be equipped with a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway with elevator system and a height-adjustable boat landing system. The vessels will be prepared for installation of battery solutions.

The first ship will be built in Braila, Romania, and equipped and delivered in Brattvaag, Norway, in 1Q 2024. The second vessel will be built in Vung Tau, Vietnam, with delivery scheduled for 2Q 2025.

Norwind Offshore is a newly established ship owning company that will offer specialized vessels designed for advanced maritime operations in the development and service of the offshore wind sector. It has a long history in the offshore and maritime industry and has established a strong relationship with Vard through the building of a broad range of advanced ships.

* * *

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, the only one active in all high-tech marine industry sectors. It is leader in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval and oil & gas and wind offshore vessels, as well as in the production of systems and component equipment, after-sales services and marine interiors solutions. Thanks to the expertise developed in the management of complex projects, the Group boasts first-class references in infrastructures, and is a reference player in digital technologies and cybersecurity, electronics and advanced systems.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri maintains its know-how, expertise and management centres in Italy, here employing 10,000 workers and creating around 90,000 jobs, which double worldwide thanks to a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and with over 20,000 employees.

www.fincantieri.com

FINCANTIERI

Press Office

Investor Relations

Tel. +39 040 3192473 press.office@fincantieri.it

Tel. +39 040 3192111 investor.relations@fincantieri.it

1

Disclaimer

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Bono Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giampiero Massolo Chairman
Massimiliano Cesare Independent Non-Executive Director
Paola Muratorio Secretary & Independent Director
Federica Seganti Independent Director
