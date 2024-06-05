FINCANTIERI - iGENIUS AGREEMENT FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF ARTIFICIAL
INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS ON ITALIAN PLATFORM
Fincantieri will collaborate on the development, testing and integration of Artificial Generative Intelligence systems applied to the naval sector in the defense and civil matters
Roma/ Trieste, 4 June 2024 - Fincantieri, one of the world's leading groups in high-complexity shipbuilding, has signed an agreement with iGenius, an Italian scale-up active in the field of research and development of Generative Artificial Intelligence technologies, aimed at establishing a collaboration for the development of AI systems based on an entirely Italian platform.
The collaboration, which aims to combine iGenius' experience in the development and creation of AI models with Fincantieri's know-how as a systems integrator in all value-added sectors of the shipbuilding industry, will be developed through the identification of practical applications in both the civil and defense sectors, starting with support for the analysis of data acquired by Fincantieri's Omega 360 radar.
This operation is part of the Artificial Intelligence development plan that Fincantieri is pursuing with the aim of strengthening its control of a technology with high development potential, evaluating solutions capable of improving the performance, safety and efficiency of its products and processes.
iGenius is the 100% Italian company founded in 2016 by Uljan Sharka, who is also its CEO, specialising in the development of business intelligence platforms based on Generative Artificial Intelligence, capable of simplifying access to data using natural language through a customised professional configuration built on the needs of the end user.
Pierroberto Folgiero, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Fincantieri, commented: "In order to enable Artificial Intelligence in our Group, we started by selecting the most promising concrete cases and the most avant-garde players, which guarantee, on the one hand access to the best technologies, and on the other hand, the confidentiality of the processed data, thus protecting our know-how. In this sense, the agreement with an internationally recognized Italian player such as iGenius represents a milestone for the Group and reaffirms its vocation of systemizing the excellence of our country".
Uljan Sharka, CEO of iGenius, said: "We are thrilled to undertake this collaboration with a global leader of the caliber of Fincantieri. This partnership represents a convergence of technological excellence and long-term vision, with the aim of introducing innovative generative artificial intelligence solutions made in Italy that will redefine the standards of efficiency, safety and sustainability in the shipping industry".
* * *
About Fincantieri
Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, the only one active in all high-tech marine industry sectors. It is leader in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval and oil & gas and wind offshore vessels, as well as in the production of systems and component equipment, after-sales services and marine interiors solutions. Thanks to the expertise developed in the management of complex projects, the Group boasts first-class references in infrastructures, and is a reference player in digital technologies and cybersecurity, electronics and advanced systems.
With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri maintains its know-how, expertise and management centres in Italy, here employing 10,000 workers and creating around 90,000 jobs, which double worldwide thanks to a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and with almost 21,000 employees. www.fincantieri.com
About iGenius
iGenius is the deep-tech company that develops AI technologies to democratise knowledge. Founded in Milan in 2016, iGenius operates between Europe and the United States to put artificial intelligence at the service of people and companies, which, thanks to AI made in Italy, can 'talk' with their data. iGenius combines the qualities of Italy such as art, design, fashion and advanced manufacturing with artificial intelligence technologies to enable a digital renaissance that aims to elevate all members of society to parity. The solutions are used by Fortune 500 companies.
