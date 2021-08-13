Fincantieri S p A : “NORWEGIAN PRIMA” FLOATED OUT IN MARGHERA

"NORWEGIAN PRIMA" FLOATED OUT IN MARGHERA

She is the first of six new-generation cruise ships of Norwegian Cruise Line's new Prima Class

Trieste, August 13, 2021 - "Norwegian Prima", the first of six vessels of Norwegian Cruise Line's (NCL) new Prima Class of ships was floated out at the shipyard in Marghera (Venice).

NCL is part of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The US-based company is one of the world's leading cruise lines.

Along with her sister-ships, "Norwegian Prima" will form the backbone of the future NCL fleet, being more than 142,500-tons, almost 300 meters long, and accommodating 3,215 guests. Deliveries are scheduled between 2022 and 2027.

The class is based on a prototype project developed by Fincantieri, which enhances the consolidated features of NCL's signature offering of freedom and flexibility, qualified by an innovative configuration for an enhanced passenger experience. In addition, focus was set on energy efficiency, with the twofold aim of optimizing consumption at sea and reducing environmental impact, compliant with all the most recent regulations on this matter.

Besides NCL, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates the Regent Seven Seas Cruises brand, to which Fincantieri has delivered in Sestri Ponente (Genoa) the ultra-luxury ships "Seven Seas Explorer" in 2016 and "Seven Seas Splendor" in 2020 in Ancona, as well as Oceania Cruises, for which the Group has in its orderbook two new generation cruise ships, worth over 1 billion euros, which will start the "Allura-class".

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, the only one active in all high-tech marine industry sectors. It is leader in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval and oil & gas and wind offshore vessels, as well as in the production of systems and component equipment, after-sales services and marine interiors solutions. Thanks to the expertise developed in the management of complex projects, the Group boasts first-class references in infrastructures, and is a reference player in digital technologies and cybersecurity, electronics and advanced systems.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri maintains its know-how, expertise and management centres in Italy, here employing 10,000 workers and creating around 90,000 jobs, which double worldwide thanks to a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and with over 20,000 employees.

