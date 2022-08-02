Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Fincantieri S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCT   IT0001415246

FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

(FCT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:35 2022-08-02 am EDT
0.5080 EUR   -0.10%
10:12aFINCANTIERI S P A : “NORWEGIAN VIVA” FLOATED OUT IN MARGHERA
PU
07/29FINCANTIERI S P A : Notice of deposit of the half year financial report at june 30, 2022
PU
07/29FINCANTIERI S P A : Half-year financial report at june 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fincantieri S p A : “NORWEGIAN VIVA” FLOATED OUT IN MARGHERA

08/02/2022 | 10:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"NORWEGIAN VIVA" FLOATED OUT IN MARGHERA

She is the second of six new-generation cruise ships of Norwegian Cruise Line's new Prima Class

Trieste, August 2, 2022 - "Norwegian Viva", the second of six vessels from Norwegian Cruise Line's (NCL) new Prima Class of ships was floated out of the shipyard in Marghera (Venice) today, only a few days after the delivery of "Norwegian Prima", the first Prima Class vessel on July 29.

Along with her sister-ships, "Norwegian Viva" will form the backbone of the future NCL fleet, at more than 142,500-tons, almost 300 meters long, and accommodating 3,215 guests. Deliveries are scheduled through 2027.

The Prima Class is based on a prototype project developed by Fincantieri, which enhances the consolidated features of NCL's signature offering of freedom and flexibility, qualified by an innovative configuration for an elevated passenger experience. In addition, focus was set on energy efficiency, with the twofold aim of optimizing consumption at sea and reducing environmental impact, compliant with all the most recent regulations on this matter.

NCL is part of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., the U.S.-based company, which is one of the world's leading cruise operators. Besides NCL, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates the Regent Seven Seas Cruises brand, to which Fincantieri will deliver next year in Ancona a third luxury cruise ship, "Seven Seas Grandeur", after "Seven Seas Explorer" (2016) and "Seven Seas Splendor" (2020), as well as Oceania Cruises, for which the Group has in its orderbook two new-generation cruise ships which will start the "Allura-class".

* * *

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, the only one active in all high-tech marine industry sectors. It is leader in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval and oil & gas and wind offshore vessels, as well as in the production of systems and component equipment, after-sales services and marine interiors solutions. Thanks to the expertise developed in the management of complex projects, the Group boasts first-class references in infrastructures, and is a reference player in digital technologies and cybersecurity, electronics and advanced systems.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri maintains its know-how, expertise and management centres in Italy, here employing 10,000 workers and creating around 90,000 jobs, which double worldwide thanks to a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and with over 21,000 employees.

www.fincantieri.com

FINCANTIERI

Press Office

Investor Relations

Tel. +39 040 3192473

Tel. +39 040 3192279

press.office@fincantieri.it

investor.relations@fincantieri.it

1

Disclaimer

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 14:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
10:12aFINCANTIERI S P A : “NORWEGIAN VIVA” FLOATED OUT IN MARGHERA
PU
07/29FINCANTIERI S P A : Notice of deposit of the half year financial report at june 30, 2022
PU
07/29FINCANTIERI S P A : Half-year financial report at june 30, 2022
PU
07/29FINCANTIERI S P A : “NORWEGIAN PRIMA” DELIVERED IN MARGHERA
PU
07/27Italy's Fincantieri vows to trim debt after reporting big loss
RE
07/27FINCANTIERI S P A : Presentation 1H 2022
PU
07/27TRANSCRIPT : Fincantieri S.p.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2022
CI
07/26FINCANTIERI S P A : Presentazione 1H 2022
PU
07/26Italy's Fincantieri reports 16% growth in H1 revenues
RE
07/26FINCANTIERI S P A : The bod approves 1h 2022 results
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 453 M 7 656 M 7 656 M
Net income 2022 -109 M -112 M -112 M
Net Debt 2022 2 601 M 2 672 M 2 672 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,64x
Yield 2022 0,79%
Capitalization 862 M 885 M 885 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 21 062
Free-Float 28,5%
Chart FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Fincantieri S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,51 €
Average target price 0,52 €
Spread / Average Target 2,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pierroberto Folgiero Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Fabio Gallia General Manager
Claudio Graziano Executive Chairman
Paola Muratorio Independent Non-Executive Director
Cristina Scocchia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINCANTIERI S.P.A.-15.74%885
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-8.67%4 680
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.2.65%3 828
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.35.71%2 903
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-30.22%2 684
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD34.15%2 509