Trieste, August 3rd, 2023

"NORWEGIAN VIVA" DELIVERED IN

MARGHERA

She is the second of six new-generation cruise ships of Norwegian Cruise Line's new Prima Class

"Norwegian Viva", the second of six vessels from Norwegian Cruise Line's (NCL) new Prima Class of ships was delivered today at the Marghera shipyard.

Along with her sister-ships, "Norwegian Viva" will form the backbone of the future NCL fleet, at 143,000-tons, almost 300 meters long, and accommodating approx. 3,100 guests. Deliveries are scheduled through 2028.

The Prima Class is based on a prototype project developed by Fincantieri, which enhances the consolidated features of NCL's signature offering of freedom and flexibility, qualified by an innovative configuration for an elevated passenger experience. In addition, focus was set on energy efficiency, with the twofold aim of optimizing consumption at sea and reducing environmental impact, compliant with all the most recent regulations on this matter.

NCL is part of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., the U.S.-based company, which is one of the world's leading cruise operators. Besides NCL, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates the Regent Seven Seas Cruises brand, to which Fincantieri will deliver this year in Ancona a third luxury cruise ship, "Seven Seas Grandeur", after "Seven Seas Explorer" (2016) and "Seven Seas Splendor" (2020), as well as Oceania Cruises, for which the Group has delivered "Vista", the first of the new generation Allura Class, with the second to be delivered in 2025.

From 2016 Fincantieri and Lloyd's Register cooperate with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. on all brands of the group to deliver the new generation of ships.

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, the only one active in all high-tech marine industry sectors. It is leader in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval and oil & gas and wind offshore vessels, as well as in the production of systems and component equipment, after-sales services and marine interiors solutions. Thanks to the expertise developed in the management of complex projects, the Group boasts first-class references in infrastructures, and is a reference player in digital technologies and cybersecurity, electronics and advanced systems.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri maintains its know-how, expertise and management centres in Italy, here employing 10,000 workers and creating around 90,000 jobs, which double worldwide thanks to a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and with almost 21,000 employees.

