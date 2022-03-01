Log in
    FCT   IT0001415246

FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

(FCT)
Fincantieri S p A : "VISTA" LAUNCHED IN SESTRI

03/01/2022 | 10:19am EST
"VISTA" LAUNCHED IN SESTRI

The new class of ships "Allura" for Oceania Cruises starts 10 years after the delivery of "Riviera"

Trieste, March 1, 2022 - "Vista", the first of two new generation cruise ships that will start the "Allura class" for Oceania Cruises, a brand of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., was launched at the Sestri Ponente (Genoa) shipyard.

"Vista" will be approximately 67,000 tons and able to accommodate 1,200 passengers on board, assisted by 800 crew members, for a ratio of three to two. The interiors have been designed with a blend of grand and welcoming spaces to deliver the company's signature small cruise ship luxury experience, but with a fresh, new interpretation.

"Vista" will stand out for a high level of innovation devoted to the principles of sustainability. Future regulations, in fact, will increasingly encourage solutions capable of guaranteeing an impact reduction, and Fincantieri intends to anticipate those trends to ensure that its products constitute a reference for the market.

Fincantieri delivered "Marina" in 2011 and "Riviera" in 2012 to Oceania Cruises at the Sestri Ponente shipyard. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. also operates the Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) brand, for which the Group is building six new generation cruise ships of the Prima class, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, whose fleet and has been joined by the extra-luxury units "Seven Seas Explorer" and "Seven Seas Splendor", built respectively in 2016 in Sestri and in 2020 in Ancona. A 3rd ship will be delivered to the brand in 2023.

* * *

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, the only one active in all high-tech marine industry sectors. It is leader in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval and oil & gas and wind offshore vessels, as well as in the production of systems and component equipment, after-sales services and marine interiors solutions. Thanks to the expertise developed in the management of complex projects, the Group boasts first-class references in infrastructures, and is a reference player in digital technologies and cybersecurity, electronics and advanced systems.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri maintains its know-how, expertise and management centres in Italy, here employing 10,000 workers and creating around 90,000 jobs, which double worldwide thanks to a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and with over 20,000 employees.

www.fincantieri.com

FINCANTIERI

Press Office

Investor Relations

Tel. +39 040 3192473

Tel. +39 040 3192111

press.office@fincantieri.it

investor.relations@fincantieri.it

Disclaimer

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 15:18:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
