Fincantieri S p A : AND AMAZON WEB SERVICES TEAM UP TO POWER THE DIGITIZATION AND COMPETITIVENESS OF ITALY WITH CLOUD COMPUTING

FINCANTIERI AND AMAZON WEB SERVICES TEAM UP TO POWER THE DIGITIZATION AND

COMPETITIVENESS OF ITALY WITH CLOUD COMPUTING

Cooperation to develop the digital transformation of Italy's economic, institutional and

social frameworks

Trieste, May 13, 2021 - Fincantieri and Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world's most

comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, have signed a cooperation agreement to

accelerate the digital innovation and technological development of Italy, essential for the growth of the country.

The two companies will support the implementation of "Digital Italy 2026". This plan defines the specific objectives and priorities of the country's and of the Public Administration's digitization and that is part of National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The companies will support this plan by collaborating in the creation of a series of joint projects and by raising awareness as well as fostering education on cloud technologies and their potential for the country's growth.

In particular, the two companies emphasize the strategic importance of cloud computing as the engine that will power the digital transformation of the country thanks to its reliability, efficiency, sustainability, security and scalability. The companies will cooperate in the creation of an ecosystem to provide technological and infrastructural solutions to institutions, public administration, citizens and companies, strengthening the country's National Cyber Security Perimeter and digital sovereignty.

The collaboration will leverage Fincantieri Group's skills in defense, electronics, advanced systems, information technology and cybersecurity, and AWS's proven experience as the backbone of institutions, large companies, SMEs and start-ups that are powering their innovation processes through the use of cloud.

AWS has a long history of investment in the country. In April 2020 AWS launched data centers in Italy with the opening of the AWS Europe (Milan) Region. The AWS Region in Italy meets the highest levels of security, compliance, and data protection, and allows customers with data residency requirements to store their content in Italy with the assurance that they retain complete ownership and sovereignty over their data and it will not move unless they choose to move it. Additionally, customers can further ensure complete control over the location of their data through hybrid and customized cloud solutions.

