  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Fincantieri S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    FCT   IT0001415246

FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

(FCT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/03 03:59:15 am
0.805 EUR   -2.25%
03:45aFINCANTIERI S P A  : Completed the acquisition of inso
PU
05/28FINCANTIERI S P A  : And faist give birth to the power4future joint venture
PU
05/27FACTBOX-State lending giant CDP towers over Italy Inc
RE
Summary 
Summary

Fincantieri S p A : COMPLETED THE ACQUISITION OF INSO

06/03/2021 | 03:45am EDT
FINCANTIERI COMPLETED THE ACQUISITION OF INSO

Trieste, June 1, 2021 - Fincantieri, through its subsidiary Fincantieri Infrastructure, completed the acquisition of the main company branch of INSO - Sistemi per le Infrastrutture Sociali S.p.A., including the subsidiary SOF, part of the Condotte Group, and nowholds its control under the NewCo "FINSO - Fincantieri INfrastrutture SOciali".

Fincantieri Infrastructures holds a 90% stake in the share capital of the new company, with the remaining 10% held by Sviluppo Imprese Centro Italia SGR SpA (SICI).

INSO, established in the 1960s and part of the Condotte Group since 2012, is specialized in the development of construction projects and supply of technologies for the healthcare, industrial and services sectors. With construction projects completed in more than 20 countries, INSO current portfolio includes remarkable contracts both in Italy and abroad.

The company business areas are: construction, operating as general contractor for the construction of healthcare and other sectors infrastructures; concessions and management, acting directly or through its subsidiary SOF in the context of concession contracts carrying out facility management services; supply of equipment, acting as system integrator in the supply of medical equipment and technologies.

* * *

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, the only one active in all high-tech marine industry sectors. It is leader in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval and oil & gas and wind offshore vessels, as well as in the production of systems and component equipment, after-sales services and marine interiors solutions. Thanks to the expertise developed in the management of complex projects, the Group boasts first-class references in infrastructures, and is a reference player in digital technologies and cybersecurity, electronics and advanced systems.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri maintains its know-how, expertise and management centres in Italy, here employing 10,000 workers and creating around 90,000 jobs, which double worldwide thanks to a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and with over 20,000 employees.

w ww.fincantieri.com

FINCANTIERI

Press Office

Investor Relations

T el. +39 040 3192473

Tel. +39 040 3192111

press.office@fincantieri.it

investor.relations@fincantieri.it

1

Disclaimer

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 07:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 685 M 8 147 M 8 147 M
Net income 2021 50,8 M 61,9 M 61,9 M
Net Debt 2021 1 042 M 1 269 M 1 269 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 1 396 M 1 705 M 1 701 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 20 150
Free-Float 28,3%
Chart FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Fincantieri S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,71 €
Last Close Price 0,82 €
Spread / Highest target -0,43%
Spread / Average Target -13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Giuseppe Bono Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giampiero Massolo Chairman
Massimiliano Cesare Independent Non-Executive Director
Paola Muratorio Secretary & Independent Director
Federica Seganti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINCANTIERI S.P.A.50.14%1 705
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.31.34%9 521
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.57.07%4 310
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.22.99%3 592
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-14.06%3 511
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.76.25%3 218