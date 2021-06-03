Fincantieri S p A : COMPLETED THE ACQUISITION OF INSO

FINCANTIERI COMPLETED THE ACQUISITION OF INSO

Trieste, June 1, 2021 - Fincantieri, through its subsidiary Fincantieri Infrastructure, completed the acquisition of the main company branch of INSO - Sistemi per le Infrastrutture Sociali S.p.A., including the subsidiary SOF, part of the Condotte Group, and nowholds its control under the NewCo "FINSO - Fincantieri INfrastrutture SOciali".

Fincantieri Infrastructures holds a 90% stake in the share capital of the new company, with the remaining 10% held by Sviluppo Imprese Centro Italia SGR SpA (SICI).

INSO, established in the 1960s and part of the Condotte Group since 2012, is specialized in the development of construction projects and supply of technologies for the healthcare, industrial and services sectors. With construction projects completed in more than 20 countries, INSO current portfolio includes remarkable contracts both in Italy and abroad.

The company business areas are: construction, operating as general contractor for the construction of healthcare and other sectors infrastructures; concessions and management, acting directly or through its subsidiary SOF in the context of concession contracts carrying out facility management services; supply of equipment, acting as system integrator in the supply of medical equipment and technologies.

