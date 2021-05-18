Log in
    FCT   IT0001415246

FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

(FCT)
  Report
Fincantieri S p A : KEPLER CHEUVREUX – ITALIAN INVESTMENT CONFERENCE 2021

05/18/2021 | 12:44pm EDT
F I N C A N T I E R I

K E P L E R C H E U V R E U X -

I TA L I A N I N V E S T M E N T C O N F E R E N C E 2 0 2 1

19th May 2021

www.fincantieri.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This Presentation contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts, sometimes identified by the words "believes," "expects," "predicts," "intends," "projects," "plans," "estimates," "aims," "foresees," "anticipates," "targets," and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third party sources, are solely opinions and forecasts reflecting current views with respect to future events and plans, estimates, projections and expectations which are uncertain and subject to risks. Market data used in this Presentation not attributed to a specific source are estimates of the Company and have not been independently verified. These statements are based on certain assumptions that, although reasonable at this time, may prove to be erroneous. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. If certain risks and uncertainties materialize, or if certain underlying assumptions prove incorrect, Fincantieri may not be able to achieve its financial targets and strategic objectives. A multitude of factors which are in some cases beyond the Company's control can cause actual events to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. No one undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Market data used in this Presentation not attributed to a specific source are estimates of the Company and have not been independently verified. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this Presentation and are subject to change without notice. No representations or warranties, express or implied, are given as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance should be placed on, any forward-looking statements, including (but not limited to) any projections, estimates, forecasts or targets contained herein.

Fincantieri does not undertake to provide any additional information or to remedy any omissions in or from this Presentation. Fincantieri does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this Presentation. This presentation does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company.

Declaration of the Manager responsible for preparing financial reports

The executive in charge of preparing the corporate accounting documents at Fincantieri, Felice Bonavolontà, declares that the accounting information contained herein correspond to document results, books and accounting records.

2

Table of Contents

S E C T I O N 1

S E C T I O N 2

S E C T I O N 3

D E S C R I P T I O N O F T H E G R O U P

F I N A N C I A L O V E R V I E W

S T R AT E G Y & O U T L O O K

A P P E N D I X

S E C T I O N 1

D E S C R I P T I O N O F THE GROUP

Fincantieri at a glance

We are an Italian Group with a global footprint

49% of our employees are based in Italy and 87% of revenues come from international clients(1)

O U R

F I G U R E S

O U R

G L O B A L

R E A C H

O U R

I M P A C T

  • ~ € 5.9 bn Revenues in FY2020, 87% of which come from international clients
  • € 34.4 bn Total Backlog(2,3)
  • 18 shipyards in 4 continents
  • >20,000 employees, 49% of which are based in Italy
  • ~ 90,000 including subcontractors
  • 4.5x Economic multiplier(4)
  • 5.9x Employment multiplier(5)

Shipyard - Shipbuilding Shipyard - Offshore & Specialized Vessels

#1 Western designer & shipbuilder(6) with 230 years of history and over 7,000 ships built

(1)

At December 31, 2020

(2)

At March 31, 2021

(3)

Sum of backlog and soft backlog; soft backlog represents the value of existing contract options and letters of intent as well as contracts in advanced negotiation, none of which yet reflected in the order backlog

(4)

Value generated for each euro invested in shipbuilding according to the CENSIS "5th Report on the Economy of the Sea" (2015)

(5)

Fincantieri valuation according to Censis methodology based on Italian operations

5

(6)

By revenues, excluding naval contractors in the captive military segment. Based on Fincantieri estimates of shipbuilders' revenues in 2016

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 16:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
