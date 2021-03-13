Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Fincantieri S.p.A.    FCT   IT0001415246

FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

(FCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fincantieri S p A : LAUNCHES THE THIRD PPA “RAIMONDO MONTECUCCOLI” IN RIVA TRIGOSO

03/13/2021 | 01:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FINCANTIERI LAUNCHES THE THIRD PPA "RAIMONDO MONTECUCCOLI" IN RIVA TRIGOSO

Trieste, March 13, 2021 - Today, the launch of the third Multipurpose Offshore Patrol ship (PPA)

"Raimondo Montecuccoli" took place at Fincantieri's shipyard in Riva Trigoso (Genoa).

The ceremony, held in a restricted format and in full compliance with anti-contagion requirements, was attended by Sen. Stefania Pucciarelli, the Italian Undersecretary of Defence representing the Minister Lorenzo Guerini, Adm. Eduardo Serra, Italian Navy Logistic Commander, and Giuseppe Giordo, General manager of the Naval Vessel division of Fincantieri.

Godmother of the ship was Mrs. Anna Maria Pugliese, daughter of Admiral Stefano Pugliese, who was Commander of the light cruiser "Montecuccoli", which entered into service in 1935 and was uncommissioned from the Italian Navy fleet in 1964.

This vessel, third of seven, will be delivered in 2023 and it is part of the renewal plan of the operational lines of the Italian Navy vessels, approved by the Government and Parliament and started in May 2015 ("Naval Act") under the aegis of OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Cooperation sur l'Armement, the international organization for cooperation on arms).

Vessel's characteristics: PPA - Multipurpose Offshore Patrol Ship

The multipurpose offshore patrol vessel is a highly flexible ship with the capacity to serve multiple functions, ranging from patrol with sea rescue capacity to Civil Protection operations and, in its most highly equipped version, first line fighting vessel. There will be indeed different configurations of combat system: starting from a "soft" version for the patrol task, integrated for self-defence ability, to a "full" one, equipped for a complete defence ability. The vessel is also capable of operating high-speed vessels such as RHIB (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat) up to 11 meters long through lateral cranes or a hauling ramp located at the far stern.

  • 133 meters long

  • Speed more than 31 knots according to vessel configuration and operational conditions

  • 171 persons of the crew

  • Equipped with a combined diesel, a gas turbine plant (CODAG) and an electric propulsion system

  • Capacity to supply drinking water to land

1

The Multipurpose Offshore Patrol ships will be built at the Integrated Shipyard of Riva Trigoso and Muggiano, with deliveries expected until 2026.

* * *

Raimondo Montecuccoli, from Modena, was a general in service within the Austrian Empire. He participated with great success in all the wars fought in Europe - between 1625 and 1675 - by the Habsburg monarchy against the Dutch, Swedes, Turks and French. Initiated to a career in the church, he instead chose the military career with determination, serving the Empire and standing out in several campaigns during the Thirty Years' War. From 1648, he held a series of very important diplomatic positions in Italy and Europe. At the peak of his career, he became the rank of General Lieutenant of the Empire (1609-1681).

He was a man with a unique culture, a very successful military writer (he was the first to further explore his studies in personnel and logistics), and was mentioned by Ugo Foscolo as the greatest and most learned Italian men at arms.

His name was previously attributed to a light cruiser of the same-named class. Unit characterized by the reputation of a lucky ship, in the headlines since 1937, when she was sent, with only twenty-four hours notice, to China. Protagonist of the battle of Pantelleria, on June 15, 1942, the vessel resulted in the loss of the destroyer "Bedouin", the "Kentucky" tank, as well as in the damage to the cruiser "Cairo", the destroyers "Ithuriel" and "Partridge", and the minesweeper "Hebe".

* * *

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, global Italian leader in cruise ship design, reference player in all high-tech shipbuilding industry sectors, from naval to offshore vessels, from high-complexity ferries to mega yachts, as well as production of systems and component equipment for mechanical and electrical segments, from cruise ship interiors solutions, electronic and software systems, to infrastructures and maritime constructions, as well as after-sales services. With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri maintains its know-how, expertise and management centres in Italy, here employing 10,000 workers and creating around 90,000 jobs, which double worldwide thanks to a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and with over 20,000 employees.

The Group's clients include the biggest cruise operators, being exclusive supplier for the Italian Navy and reference partner for the US Navy, as well as numerous foreign navies. Fincantieri also plays a key role in some of the main European defence companies within supranational programs.

Fincantieri's main strategic leverage is expanding its competences and skills. This key element allows the company to successfully operate in its core business, as well as in different high value-added sectors and markets in terms of organizational structure, management of complexity, innovation, and sustainability.

www.fincantieri.com

* * *

FINCANTIERI - Media Relations

Press Office

Antonio Autorino

Laura Calzolari

Micaela Longo

Tel. +39 040 3192473

Tel. +39 040 3192527

Tel. +39 040 3192247

Mob. +39 335 7859027

Mob. +39 334 6587922

Mob. +39 366 6856280

antonio.autorino@fincantieri.it

laura.calzolari@fincantieri.it

micaela.longo@fincantieri.it

Media Contents

Marco Cappeddu

Cristiano Musella

Emanuele Macaluso

Tel. +39 02 72491125

Tel. +39 040 3192225

Tel. +39 040 3192667

Mob. +39 342 5806290

Mob. +39 366 9254543

Mob. +39 344 2737019

marco.cappeddu@fincantieri.it

cristiano.musella@fincantieri.it

emanuele.macaluso@fincantieri.it

FINCANTIERI - Investor Relations

Caterina Venier Romano

Valentina Fantigrossi

Tel. +39 040 3192229

Tel. +39 040 3192243

caterina.venierromano@fincantieri.it

valentina.fantigrossi@fincantieri.it

2

Disclaimer

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 13 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2021 18:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
01:43pFINCANTIERI S P A  : LAUNCHES THE THIRD PPA “RAIMONDO MONTECUCCOLI” ..
PU
03/12FINCANTIERI S P A  : DELIVERS LSS “VULCANO” IN MUGGIANO
PU
03/10FINCANTIERI S P A  : VARD DELIVERS “CORAL GEOGRAPHER”
PU
03/04FINCANTIERI S P A  : Pubblicazione documentazione assemblea 2021
PU
03/04FINCANTIERI S P A  : Publication of documents of shareholders' meeting 2021
PU
03/01FINCANTIERI S P A  : thyssenkrupp AG -Construction of two submarines under licen..
AQ
02/26FINCANTIERI S P A  : Leonardo Signs Deal With Fincantieri for Equipment for New ..
MT
02/26FINCANTIERI S P A  : Presentazione fy 2020
PU
02/26FINCANTIERI S P A  : Two new-generation submarines for the Italian Navy
PU
02/26FINCANTIERI : 2 new-generation submarines for the italian navy
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 321 M 6 360 M 6 360 M
Net income 2020 -188 M -225 M -225 M
Net Debt 2020 1 423 M 1 700 M 1 700 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,44x
Yield 2020 0,28%
Capitalization 1 209 M 1 444 M 1 445 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 20 150
Free-Float 28,3%
Chart FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Fincantieri S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,70 €
Last Close Price 0,71 €
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Giuseppe Bono Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giampiero Massolo Chairman
Massimiliano Cesare Independent Non-Executive Director
Paola Muratorio Secretary & Independent Director
Federica Seganti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINCANTIERI S.P.A.30.26%1 444
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.8.29%7 310
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-8.52%3 450
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.25.65%3 436
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-3.47%2 496
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.21.88%2 053
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ