Fincantieri S p A : SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 254/2016

1

INDEX

Letter to Stakeholders 4

ESG highlights 2020 8

Sustainability 10

objectives 2020

We are Fincantieri 13

Group overview 14

Sustainable strategy 20

Governance 45 and responsible and ethical management of our business

Governance 46

Corporate Governance and Remuneration 46 Policy

System of internal control and risk 52 management

Legality, integrity and prevention of 53 corruption

Human rights 58

Management of reorganizations 60

Data and information security 61

Economy and market 64

Economic value for stakeholders Economic satellite businesses Tax approach

Innovative business Continuous innovation Main projects Cooperations

Sustainable management of the supply chain

64 68 70

72 72 77 82

86

Supplier base 89

Qualiﬁcation and monitoring 92

Supply chain of foreign companies 98

Together with suppliers 101

Social sustainability 103

Turning needs into value 104

Main customers 105

Sustainable and safe ships 107

Product quality 112

Customer satisfaction 115

Ongoing dialogue 116

People who look to the future 118

Development and safeguarding 119 of human resources

Diversity and equal opportunity 124

Health and safety in the workplace 127

Wellbeing for our people 133

Listening and dialogue 138

Link with communities 140 and the local territory

Lines of action 141

Dialogue with communities 149 and institutions

Environmental 151 sustainability and climate change

Listening to the environment 152

Risks associated with climate change 153

Eﬃcient use of resources 154

Eﬃcient investments 166

Protecting biodiversity 167

Testimony to sustainability 168

Ever greener ships 168

More ecologically sustainable partners 177

Together for sustainability 178

Annexes 181

Methodological note 182

Description of material topics 186

Global Compact reconciliation table 188

GRI Content Index 190

Independent auditors' report on the 204 consolidated non-ﬁnancial statement

Letter to Stakeholders

Our fourth Sustainability Report coincides with the most diﬃcult year for the global economy since the Second World War, marked by an unprecedented crisis brought about by the pandemic. And yet, the Greek etymology of the word crisis carries with it choice, presupposes change, and is a harbinger of new opportunities.

In this sense, 2020 can be considered as the year of Sustainability for Fincantieri since it has entered more than ever into every aspect of the Company's life. We have put in place cutting-edge protocols to combat the Coronavirus and protect the health of our workers, which have represented a reference point for all Italian industry - as I was proud to illustrate to the President of the Republic - and not only, since a well-known defense magazine praised the management of the COVID-19 emergency at our US shipyards.

We were among the ﬁrst to stop operations during the lockdown, promoting smart working in all our locations, and among the ﬁrst to restart, continuing to work safely where it was not possible to stop work. One example is the Genoa Bridge yard, where, thanks to the application of strict measures, we have not recorded a single case of infection among our employees.

The Group's eﬀorts on sustainability have been recognised and rewarded by various independent bodies: CDP - Carbon Disclosure Project, the leading agency in the ﬁght against climate change, awarded us the highest rating, A-, and Vigeo Eiris conﬁrmed the Group's position in the "Advanced" range.

Other important recognitions in this ﬁeld came from the German Institute for Quality and Finance, which included our Company among the 200 best employers in the research "Italy's Best Employers for Women"; moreover, Fincantieri was awarded the Oscar di Bilancio 2020 assigned by FERPI, Borsa Italiana and Università Bocconi, and the Most Innovative Knowledge Enterprise (MIKE) Award, one of the most prestigious recognitions for business innovation.

In continuing this virtuous path aimed at achieving sustainable "success", we have further integrated the Business Plan's strategy with the Sustainability Plan, with the aim of pursuing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We have also renewed our participation in the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest initiative for business sustainability on a voluntary basis, inspired by ten universal principles relating to human rights, labour, the environment and the ﬁght against corruption, through political actions, corporate practices, as well as social and civil behaviour. This makes Fincantieri the largest "sustainable" shipbuilder in the world.

I would like to highlight the many speciﬁc innovation, quality and sustainability projects in which we have invested and are investing, framing them in three main development directions.

In terms of social responsibility, in addition to the measures illustrated above for combating COVID-19, we have been at the forefront in supporting people and local areas, signing agreements with local health authorities and local authorities, steering our corporate welfare system even more towards full support for families, and providing tangible support for the Department of Civil Protection and some of the country's most important hospitals.

In terms of technological development, energy eﬃciency and reduction of environmental impact, we have undertaken a number of important projects, both in the naval sector and in new business segments, which are proof of our Group's eﬀorts to expand its expertise.

The Genoa Bridge is in this sense one of the most successful examples of technological integration, the result of our diversiﬁcation strategy and our model for managing complex projects. A project that has become a symbol for the country and an example for the rest of the world, the ﬁrst smart bridge in Europe - innovative, eﬃcient and sustainable.

Continuing in this vein, I would like to mention the agreement between Fincantieri NexTech, Autostrade Tech and IBM for the implementation of a new-generation system for monitoring motorway infrastructure and keeping it safe.

At the intersection of technology, development and sustainability, how could we not also mention the commitment to cyber security. Fincantieri NexTech has been awarded a European tender to supply a programmable emulator for checking the eﬀectiveness of countermeasures in electronic defense systems.

As regards the design and production of specialized ships, construction continues at Castellamare di Stabia on Zeus, the ﬁrst prototype hydrogen-powered ship, developed in collaboration with the National Research Council (CNR), the Universities of Genoa, Palermo and Naples, the National Research and Promotion Agency for Standardization and RINA, as part of the "Technologies with low environmental impact" (TECBIA) project co-ﬁnanced by the Italian Ministry for Economic Development. A commitment also mentioned by the European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson: "I see the beginnings of a revolution for a new hydrogen economy, and I would like to thank Fincantieri, which has started work on the ﬁrst Zero Emission Ultimate Ship."

For our core business, we installed new air sanitation systems on board cruise ships, in partnership with the prestigious virology laboratory ICGEB (International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology) based in Trieste.

Through our subsidiary VARD, we signed three new contracts with a strong green element. They include the design and construction of a Service Operation Vessel, the ﬁrst of its kind in Asia, designed for marine wind farm maintenance activities; a highly innovative cable laying vessel; and eight robotic vessels, intended to provide maritime services in the US and UK.

We have introduced a new family of thrusters, setting a new state of the art in terms of comfort, reliability, environmental sustainability and energy eﬃciency. It is in this context that I would like to mention an important order for a series of supplies and installations of high-proﬁle equipment for the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), a project to build a unique experimental nuclear fusion reactor, one of the most ambitious initiatives in the world in the ﬁeld of renewable energy.

Finally, in terms of synergies with other partners, we have signed agreements with a number of companies with a reputation for excellence. In particular, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with Saipem to analyse the potential of developing the Deep Sea Mining (DSM) market, for the sustainable use of resources from the