Fincantieri S p A : SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2020

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 254/2016
1
INDEX
Letter to Stakeholders 4
ESG highlights 2020 8
Sustainability 10
objectives 2020
We are Fincantieri 13
Group overview 14
Sustainable strategy 20
Governance 45 and responsible and ethical management of our business
Governance 46
Corporate Governance and Remuneration 46 Policy
System of internal control and risk 52 management
Legality, integrity and prevention of 53 corruption
Human rights 58
Management of reorganizations 60
Data and information security 61
Economy and market 64
Economic value for stakeholders Economic satellite businesses Tax approach
Innovative business Continuous innovation Main projects Cooperations
Sustainable management of the supply chain
64 68 70
72 72 77 82
86
Supplier base 89
Qualiﬁcation and monitoring 92
Supply chain of foreign companies 98
Together with suppliers 101
Social sustainability 103
Turning needs into value 104
Main customers 105
Sustainable and safe ships 107
Product quality 112
Customer satisfaction 115
Ongoing dialogue 116
People who look to the future 118
Development and safeguarding 119 of human resources
Diversity and equal opportunity 124
Health and safety in the workplace 127
Wellbeing for our people 133
Listening and dialogue 138
Link with communities 140 and the local territory
Lines of action 141
Dialogue with communities 149 and institutions
Environmental 151 sustainability and climate change
Listening to the environment 152
Risks associated with climate change 153
Eﬃcient use of resources 154
Eﬃcient investments 166
Protecting biodiversity 167
Testimony to sustainability 168
Ever greener ships 168
More ecologically sustainable partners 177
Together for sustainability 178
Annexes 181
Methodological note 182
Description of material topics 186
Global Compact reconciliation table 188
GRI Content Index 190
Independent auditors' report on the 204 consolidated non-ﬁnancial statement
Letter to Stakeholders
Our fourth Sustainability Report coincides with the most diﬃcult year for the global economy since the Second World War, marked by an unprecedented crisis brought about by the pandemic. And yet, the Greek etymology of the word crisis carries with it choice, presupposes change, and is a harbinger of new opportunities.
In this sense, 2020 can be considered as the year of Sustainability for Fincantieri since it has entered more than ever into every aspect of the Company's life. We have put in place cutting-edge protocols to combat the Coronavirus and protect the health of our workers, which have represented a reference point for all Italian industry - as I was proud to illustrate to the President of the Republic - and not only, since a well-known defense magazine praised the management of the COVID-19 emergency at our US shipyards.
We were among the ﬁrst to stop operations during the lockdown, promoting smart working in all our locations, and among the ﬁrst to restart, continuing to work safely where it was not possible to stop work. One example is the Genoa Bridge yard, where, thanks to the application of strict measures, we have not recorded a single case of infection among our employees.
The Group's eﬀorts on sustainability have been recognised and rewarded by various independent bodies: CDP - Carbon Disclosure Project, the leading agency in the ﬁght against climate change, awarded us the highest rating, A-, and Vigeo Eiris conﬁrmed the Group's position in the "Advanced" range.
Other important recognitions in this ﬁeld came from the German Institute for Quality and Finance, which included our Company among the 200 best employers in the research "Italy's Best Employers for Women"; moreover, Fincantieri was awarded the Oscar di Bilancio 2020 assigned by FERPI, Borsa Italiana and Università Bocconi, and the Most Innovative Knowledge Enterprise (MIKE) Award, one of the most prestigious recognitions for business innovation.
In continuing this virtuous path aimed at achieving sustainable "success", we have further integrated the Business Plan's strategy with the Sustainability Plan, with the aim of pursuing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We have also renewed our participation in the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest initiative for business sustainability on a voluntary basis, inspired by ten universal principles relating to human rights, labour, the environment and the ﬁght against corruption, through political actions, corporate practices, as well as social and civil behaviour. This makes Fincantieri the largest "sustainable" shipbuilder in the world.
I would like to highlight the many speciﬁc innovation, quality and sustainability projects in which we have invested and are investing, framing them in three main development directions.
In terms of social responsibility, in addition to the measures illustrated above for combating COVID-19, we have been at the forefront in supporting people and local areas, signing agreements with local health authorities and local authorities, steering our corporate welfare system even more towards full support for families, and providing tangible support for the Department of Civil Protection and some of the country's most important hospitals.
In terms of technological development, energy eﬃciency and reduction of environmental impact, we have undertaken a number of important projects, both in the naval sector and in new business segments, which are proof of our Group's eﬀorts to expand its expertise.
The Genoa Bridge is in this sense one of the most successful examples of technological integration, the result of our diversiﬁcation strategy and our model for managing complex projects. A project that has become a symbol for the country and an example for the rest of the world, the ﬁrst smart bridge in Europe - innovative, eﬃcient and sustainable.
Continuing in this vein, I would like to mention the agreement between Fincantieri NexTech, Autostrade Tech and IBM for the implementation of a new-generation system for monitoring motorway infrastructure and keeping it safe.
At the intersection of technology, development and sustainability, how could we not also mention the commitment to cyber security. Fincantieri NexTech has been awarded a European tender to supply a programmable emulator for checking the eﬀectiveness of countermeasures in electronic defense systems.
As regards the design and production of specialized ships, construction continues at Castellamare di Stabia on Zeus, the ﬁrst prototype hydrogen-powered ship, developed in collaboration with the National Research Council (CNR), the Universities of Genoa, Palermo and Naples, the National Research and Promotion Agency for Standardization and RINA, as part of the "Technologies with low environmental impact" (TECBIA) project co-ﬁnanced by the Italian Ministry for Economic Development. A commitment also mentioned by the European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson: "I see the beginnings of a revolution for a new hydrogen economy, and I would like to thank Fincantieri, which has started work on the ﬁrst Zero Emission Ultimate Ship."
For our core business, we installed new air sanitation systems on board cruise ships, in partnership with the prestigious virology laboratory ICGEB (International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology) based in Trieste.
Through our subsidiary VARD, we signed three new contracts with a strong green element. They include the design and construction of a Service Operation Vessel, the ﬁrst of its kind in Asia, designed for marine wind farm maintenance activities; a highly innovative cable laying vessel; and eight robotic vessels, intended to provide maritime services in the US and UK.
We have introduced a new family of thrusters, setting a new state of the art in terms of comfort, reliability, environmental sustainability and energy eﬃciency. It is in this context that I would like to mention an important order for a series of supplies and installations of high-proﬁle equipment for the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), a project to build a unique experimental nuclear fusion reactor, one of the most ambitious initiatives in the world in the ﬁeld of renewable energy.
Finally, in terms of synergies with other partners, we have signed agreements with a number of companies with a reputation for excellence. In particular, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with Saipem to analyse the potential of developing the Deep Sea Mining (DSM) market, for the sustainable use of resources from the