Fincantieri, Vard to build two ships for British Purus Wind

05/16/2023 | 09:34am EDT
(Alliance News) - Fincantieri Spa announced Tuesday that Vard has signed a contract for the design and construction of two new hybrid-electric propulsion Commissioning Service Operation Vessels for Purus Wind, a British company specializing in low-carbon energy transport and infrastructure to support the offshore wind sector.

The contract includes options for two additional vessels.

"Vard and Purus Wind, a subsidiary of Purus Marine, have developed a tailored design to achieve

numerous advantages, including a hull optimized to ensure low drag and thus low

fuel consumption, as well as high standards of operation and on-board comfort," reads the note released by the company.

The units will be set up to run on methanol, which, together with the hybrid-electric system, will allow some operations to be carried out with zero emissions.

The units will also be set up for charging at sea, so they can be connected to the

power grid of wind farms or ports without having to reach land.

The goal is to power operations regularly and with minimal use of additional energy sources, thus ensuring environmental benefits.

The ships will enter the shipowner's fleet in the second quarter of 2025 and 2026, respectively.

The project has received funding from the Norwegian government's Green Platform Initiative.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri, commented, "This additional

order for two units, plus two under option, destined for the offshore wind sector, represents a

very clear confirmation of the market strength and technological and industrial leadership whose development will be enhanced in the new industrial plan."

Fincantieri trades in the red by 1.2 percent at EUR0.56 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

