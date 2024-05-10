(Alliance News) - Fincantieri Spa announced Friday that Vard, the group's Norwegian subsidiary, has signed a contract for the design and construction of two commissioning service operaion vessels with an international customer in Taiwan.

The company said the new vessels, which will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027, will be about 102.7 meters long and 19.5 meters wide and can accommodate 120 people on board.

Fincantieri trades in the red by 0.8 percent at EUR0.62 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.