(Alliance News) - Fincantieri Spa and CABI Cattaneo, a leading national company in the design, development and supply of underwater vehicles for the Navy's Special Forces, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the evaluation of commercial and industrial cooperation in the field of underwater vehicles and related integration with major units.

Signing the agreement, in the presence of Rear Admiral Enrico Credendino, chief of staff of the Navy, were Pierroberto Folgiero and Alberto Villa, chief executive officers of Fincantieri and CABI, respectively.

The MoU, which may be followed by a further collaboration agreement to be finalized by the end of the year, will enable the integration of underwater vehicles on Fincantieri's surface and underwater units, improving, thanks to this new synergy, the offers that can be made in the relevant global markets.

Specifically, it is envisaged that the design, construction, outfitting and set to work of the major units will be the responsibility of Fincantieri, which will be their Design Authority, while CABI will play the same role with reference to the underwater vehicles.

The companies believe the cooperation, which may be expanded to include other specialized companies, can strengthen their positioning toward potential foreign customers.

The offer, reads a statement, "will in fact be strengthened through the marketing of a single capacitive package where, for the first time, in addition to Fincantieri's platform, there will be CABI-manufactured underwater vehicles, functionally and physically integrated from the earliest stages of the mother ship's design."

Fincantieri's stock is in the red 2.4 percent at EUR0.52 per share.

