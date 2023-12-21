FINCANTIERI AND WSENSE: SIGNED AN AGREEMENT

ON THE UNDERWATER DOMAIN

The Group aims to develop joint projects concerning underwater communications

in both Defense and civilian contexts

Rome, 21 December 2023 - Fincantieri and WSense, a deep tech company specializing in

underwater monitoring and communication systems, have signed a Memorandum of

Understanding to start collaboration in the Underwater Internet of Things (UIoT) sector.

The companies will assess potential forms of cooperation in several areas, including

adaptive underwater communications and the related multimodal network, the development

of solutions for measuring the relative positioning of unmanned surface and underwater

vessels and of cloud solutions within the Defense sector, building on WSense's existing

experience in civilian applications and also considering the involvement of other specialized

operators.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, said: "This

Memorandum confirms Fincantieri's role as one of the main catalysts in the underwater

industry, a domain with a potential business volume of 400 billion euros. The Group, which

has been building submarines for the Italian Navy for over 100 years, aims to lead the

technological development of this new geopolitical domain, which has significant strategic

importance, as also evidenced by the recent inauguration of the National Underwater Hub

(Polo Nazionale della Dimensione Subacquea). We are therefore delighted to begin this

collaboration with one of the major excellences in the Italian supply chain."

"This agreement with Fincantieri" - stressed Chiara Petrioli, WSense's CEO - "is significant in two respects. On one hand it confirms our technological leadership in the field of submarine wireless telecommunications. On the other hand, it positions WSense as a player at the center of the Italian ecosystem of excellence for monitoring and control systems in the underwater domain. There is a significant potential related to the Blue Economy, particularly in the critical infrastructure protection sector. In this field, with the National Underwater Dimension Pole, Italy has given substance to its strategic vision. WSense's solutions and technological development capacity, together with the willingness of major