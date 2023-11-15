(Alliance News) - Fincantieri Spa reported Wednesday that it closed the first nine months with revenues up to EUR5.38 billion from EUR5.32 billion in the same period last year.

In line with forecasts, the overall increase sees a significant rise in revenues from the Offshore and Special Ships business, which closes the first nine months with revenues up 28 percent, and from the Systems, Components and Infrastructure business, which shows an increase in revenues of about 35 percent. The growth in these segments offsets the reduction in revenues from the Shipbuilding business, which recorded a 5.3 percent decrease compared to September 30, 2022.

Before consolidations, Shipbuilding contributes 74% from 80% in the first nine months of 2022, Offshore and Special Vessels 12% from 10% in 2022, and Systems, Components and Infrastructure 14% from 10%.

Ebitda rose to EUR276 million from EUR172 million, with margin up to 5.1% from 3.2%. As known, 2022 was significantly affected by the inflationary phenomenon, reduced margins in the Infrastructure business as a result of the review carried out by management, and the write-down of work in progress made to reflect the counterparty risk of a cruise shipowner. The 5% forecast for 2023 is confirmed.

Orders soared to EUR4.04 billion from EUR3.29 billion, thanks to a strong contribution from the Offshore Wind sector, with book to bill above 1 in the third quarter.

Net financial position showed a negative debt balance of EUR2.71 billion from debt of EUR2.53 billion as of December 31, 2022. The increase is mainly attributable to investments during the period. Moreover, the consolidated NFP is still affected by the shipowner support strategy implemented following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, the group has EUR94 million in non-current financial receivables outstanding as of September 30 granted to its customers. The NFP at the end of September is in line with forecasts for 2023.

For the full year, Fincantieri expects revenues in line with 2022, a marginality of 5 percent and the NFP almost unchanged from last year-end, reflecting in addition to cruise dynamics, cash absorption from the construction of some orders in the Offshore and Special Ships segment and in the Infrastructure business to be delivered in early 2024.

