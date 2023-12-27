(Alliance News) - Fincantieri Spa announced Wednesday that it has signed an agreement to take over the entire capital of Remazel Engineering Spa from Advanced Technology Industrial Group Spa.

Closing of the deal - financed entirely with equity - is expected by the first quarter of 2024.

The transaction goes through for a consideration based on an enterprise value of EUR78 million.

Remazel, an Italian company headquartered in Chiuduno, in the province of Bergamo, with other offices in Trieste, China, and Brazil, reported 2022 revenues of EUR100 million and boasts 160 skilled employees.

Fincantieri trades in the green 1.1 percent at EUR0.55 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.