Fincantieri launches new share buyback plan

(Alliance News) - Fincantieri Spa announced Friday that it has initiated a new share buyback program to service the company's existing approved incentive plans and in particular the 2021 incentive plan.

The plan will target a maximum number of 10 million shares, corresponding to 0.6 percent of the company's share capital, and will last until April 6, 2023.

On Friday, Fincantieri closed down 2.0 percent at EUR0.52 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

