  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Fincantieri S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    FCT   IT0001415246

FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

(FCT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35:47 2023-03-17 pm EDT
0.5210 EUR   -1.98%
01:42pFincantieri launches new share buyback plan
AN
03/14Fincantieri : Recruiting day for more than 500 new hires planned in 2023
PU
03/09Fincantieri accelerates supplier transition with bank support
AN
Fincantieri launches new share buyback plan

03/17/2023 | 01:42pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Fincantieri Spa announced Friday that it has initiated a new share buyback program to service the company's existing approved incentive plans and in particular the 2021 incentive plan.

The plan will target a maximum number of 10 million shares, corresponding to 0.6 percent of the company's share capital, and will last until April 6, 2023.

On Friday, Fincantieri closed down 2.0 percent at EUR0.52 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 7 467 M 7 927 M 7 927 M
Net income 2022 -319 M -339 M -339 M
Net Debt 2022 2 844 M 3 019 M 3 019 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 901 M 956 M 956 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 20 792
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Fincantieri S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,53 €
Average target price 0,50 €
Spread / Average Target -6,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pierroberto Folgiero Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Fabio Gallia General Manager
Giuseppe Dado Chief Financial Officer
Claudio Graziano Executive Chairman
Paola Muratorio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINCANTIERI S.P.A.0.19%956
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD-20.29%5 574
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.2.26%3 919
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-10.29%3 579
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-4.21%3 219
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.26.12%1 965