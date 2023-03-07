Fincantieri making a loss in 2022, but revenues increase

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Fincantieri Spa announced Tuesday that it has approved the draft financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2022, reporting a negative EUR324 million operating result from a positive EUR22 million as of Dec. 31, 2021, after discounting charges unrelated to ordinary operations or nonrecurring of EUR238 million, of which EUR164 million is non-cash.

Adjusted operating income for fiscal year 2022 was a negative EUR108 million from a positive EUR92 million in 2021.

Revenue and income amounted to EUR7.48 billion from EUR6.91 billion in the same period last year.

Ebitda stands at EUR221 from one of EUR495 as of Dec. 31, 2021, with Ebitda margin at 3.0 percent from 7.2 percent.

Ebit achieved is negative EUR10 million from a positive EUR289 million in 2021.

Net financial debt is EUR2.53 billion from EUR2.23 billion as of Dec. 31, 2021.

In 2022, ROI and ROE income indicators are about minus 0.3 percent and minus 46 percent, respectively. The performance of the indicators, compared to 2021, is affected by the deterioration of EBIT and net income, which are heavily impacted by non-recurring items related to the effects of the macro-economic environment - procurement difficulties and increase in raw material prices, counterparty risk, inflation and interest rates - and by the deterioration of the marginality of the Infrastructure Pole, which emerged as a result of the careful analysis conducted by management in the second part of the year, as the company explains in a note.

The total workload amounted to 109 ships for EUR34.3 billion or 4.6 times 2022 revenues of which backlog amounted to EUR23.8 billion and 88 ships until 2029 and soft backlog amounted to about EUR10.5 billion.

In 2022, 19 ships were delivered from 9 factories.

The company informed of the resumption of cruise orders with increased demand for ships equipped with state-of-the-art technologies and powered by new generation engines.

In addition, the company reported that the board of directors approved to submit to the shareholders' meeting a proposal to authorize the purchase and disposal of treasury shares.

As of today, Fincantieri holds 1.1 million treasury shares, or about 0.1 percent of the company's share capital.

Pierroberto Folgiero, chief executive officer of Fincantieri commented, "The year 2022 was a year of transition in which our performance was affected by a series of nonrecurring items also related to the tails of the Covid-19 effects on the supply chain and the inflationary effects generated by the Ukrainian conflict. These phenomena led the new management to carry out a strategic review of major orders."

"In addition, at the end of 2022 the group concluded the definition of the new industrial plan 2023-2027, which includes a focus on financial discipline and risk management as well as a focus on modernization of shipyards and technological leadership on digital and green ship."

"With a cruise sector recovering toward pre-Covid values and an increase in investment expected in both the defense and renewable energy sectors, our group is very well positioned to seize all the opportunities that the near future holds. This dynamic is also demonstrated by the level of commercial acquisitions, which in 2022 reached a much higher level than the previous year."

On Tuesday, Fincantieri closed down 2.6 percent at EUR0.59 per share.

