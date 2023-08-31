(Alliance News) - Fincantieri Spa announced Thursday that it has completed the parallel refitting of two cruise ships for Crystal -- A&K Travel Group --, delivering Crystal Symphony in recent days.

The first vessel, Crystal Serenity, rejoined the owner's fleet on July 20.

The contract was finalized in December 2022, and after an initial phase dedicated to engineering development, work lasted for about five months significantly raising the level of services and accommodations on board.

The hotel part of the units, both public areas and suites and cabins, was revolutionized, deeply affecting the plant engineering part as well, to lengthen the operational life. The project was concluded with the usual drydocking activities preparatory to return to service.

Environmental sustainability aspects were also upgraded, with particular reference to wastewater treatment and energy recovery systems. Finally, the hulls were treated with special state-of-the-art ecosilicon paints that reduce friction and fuel consumption.

Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony have a length of nearly 240 meters, a tonnage of about 51,000 tons, and a maximum capacity that now stands at about 740 and 606 passengers, respectively.?

Pierroberto Folgiero, chief executive officer of Fincantieri, commented, "This is one of the most important orders handled at our Trieste San Marco Arsenal, allowing us to further consolidate Fincantieri Services' leadership in the refitting and refurbishment sector globally, which will grow a lot in the coming years due to the ongoing digital and green revolution."

"Supporting as a technology partner the re-launch of a brand like Crystal is a very significant achievement, which starts in the best possible way the relationship with a client like Crystal that today refers to a shipowner we know very well as Manfredi Lefebvre D'Ovidio."

Fincantieri's stock closed Thursday up 1.2 percent at EUR0.51 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

