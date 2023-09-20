(Alliance News) - Fincantieri Spa announced Wednesday that, together with its subsidiaries Fincantieri NexTech and IDS Ingegneria dei Sistemi, it is collaborating with the Italian Navy's CSSN - Naval Support and Experimentation Center - during the Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping augmented by Maritime Unmanned Systems 2023, an annual military exercise organized and hosted by the Portuguese Navy and NATO with the participation of foreign military forces, universities and hi-tech companies.

The REPMUS, underway these days in Portugal, allows NATO and partner countries, NATO Centers of Excellence and NATO's Maritime Research and Experimentation Center, to test in a realistic environment Fincantieri's state-of-the-art solutions in the field of remote and unmanned systems, which include the Multi Mission MUS Toolkit, a platform based on the Surface Advanced Naval Drone along with the innovative Unmanned Management System.

Pierroberto Folgiero, chief executive officer of Fincantieri, said, The underwater dimension is becoming increasingly important due to the presence of critical infrastructure, assets and activities. In this context, Fincantieri is an accelerator and catalyst for marine technologies, providing underwater and surface action capabilities and ensuring interoperability between the fleet and unmanned assets.

The Multi Mission MUS Toolkit can be integrated on new generation ships and units already in service, increasing the effectiveness and operability of specific military activities and reducing or even eliminating personnel risk exposure. The UMS platform and autonomous guidance activities, developed based on experience with IDS' (now part of Fincantieri NexTech) remote-controlled aircraft systems, can be supervised by operators through appropriate remote control stations.

Fincantieri's stock closed Wednesday up 0.2 percent at EUR0.49 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

