(Alliance News) - Fincantieri Spa reported Thursday that it improved its loss in 2023 to a loss of EUR53 million from a loss of EUR324 mln as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Revenues in the period stood at EUR7.65 billion from EUR7.44 billion in 2022.

Ebitda as of December 31 was worth EUR397 million, an annual increase of about 80 percent from EUR221 million in 2022 and an Ebitda margin at 5.2 percent, up from 3.0 percent in 2022.

Ebit in the period stands at EUR162 million from negative EUR10 million in 2022.

Net financial position is negative at EUR2.27 milairdi, a marked improvement of 10% from 2022 when it was at EUR2.53 billion.

The company reported that new orders acquired in 2023 amount to EUR6.6 billion, up 24 percent from 2022 when they stood at EUR5.3 billion.

In addition, 26 ships have been delivered from 12 factories and 85 ships are in the portfolio with deliveries scheduled until 2030.

Fincantieri confirmed targets to 2024, which saw revenues at around EUR8 billion and a margin in the region of 6.0 percent and up one point from 2023. The NFP/Ebitda debt ratio is expected to improve to between 5.5 and 6.5x in 2024, accelerating the deleveraging expected over the plan period.

Pierroberto Folgiero, chief executive officer and general manager of Fincantieri, commented, "In the first year of the new business plan, we have built and materialized a significant increase in profitability: Ebitda has grown by 80 percent compared to 2022 to close to EUR400 million. Cash generation was above expectations leading to an improvement in the Net Financial Position."

"The 2024 guidance sees revenues of around EUR8 billion, up 4.5 percent respecting the targets of the industrial plan presented in May 2023, an Ebitda margin around 6 percent, growing steadily in line with the plan's targets, and a NFP that accelerates deleveraging compared to initial targets."

Fincantieri trades in the green by 0.2 percent at EUR0.51 per share.

