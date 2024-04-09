(Alliance News) - Fincantieri Spa announced that it has received an order to build four new generation cruise ships from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

In detail, two ships will be for the Regent Seven Seas Cruises brand and two for Oceania Cruises. The former are expected to be delivered in 2026 and the latter in 2029.

In addition, Fincantieri has signed another agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line for an additional four vessels that will be the largest ever built for the client. The ships, to be delivered between 2030 and 2036, will have a gross tonnage of about 200,000 tons and will be able to accommodate about 5,000 passengers.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

