(Alliance News) - Fincantieri Spa on Monday announced that Vard, among the world's leading specialty shipbuilding companies and part of the Fincantieri Group, and the Windward Offshore consortium have signed a contract for the design and construction of two hybrid Commissioning Service Operation Vessels.

The contract also includes an option for two additional vessels. The first delivery is scheduled in the second quarter of 2025.

These are versatile platforms that will carry out operations to support offshore wind farms, with a focus on onboard logistics and safety.

The units, 87.5 meters long and 19.5 meters wide, are set up to operate on green methanol and are equipped with a hybrid battery system. The first ship will be built in Romania, with outfitting and delivery in Norway, while the second will be built entirely at the Vung Tau shipyard in Vietnam. They will be able to accommodate 120 people on board.

Windward Offshore is a consortium led by SeaRenergy Group, the offshore wind services arm of ASSC Group. The latter is a company with more than 180 years of history that deals mainly with ships for cargo transport.

Fincantieri is unchanged at EUR0.46 per share.

