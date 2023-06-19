Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Fincantieri S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCT   IT0001415246

FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

(FCT)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  06:37:08 2023-06-19 am EDT
0.5240 EUR   +0.38%
06:09aFincantieri Bags EUR400 Million Order to Build Luxury Cruise Ship
MT
05:57aFincantieri wins 400-million-euro order for luxury cruise ship
RE
05:22aFincantieri, contract second ship for Four Seasons Yachts
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fincantieri wins 400-million-euro order for luxury cruise ship

06/19/2023 | 05:57am EDT
ROME (Reuters) - Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri said on Monday it had signed a contract worth more than 400 million euros ($437 million) to deliver a second luxury vessel for Four Seasons Yachts.

Fincantieri had won a first order from Four Season Yachts last year.

"Today's result also bears witness to the start of the orders recovery for the sector, at the same time reinforcing Fincantieri's leadership in the new extra-luxury segment based on haute hotellerie," Fincantieri CEO Pierroberto Folgiero said in a statement.

Four Seasons Yachts, jointly owned by Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings and Four Seasons Hotels, is due to launch its services in 2025. The two ships it has ordered from Fincantieri are due for delivery in 2025 and 2026 respectively.

($1 = 0.9155 euros)

(Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Alvise Armellini and Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 607 M 8 310 M 8 310 M
Net income 2023 -100 M -110 M -110 M
Net Debt 2023 2 679 M 2 926 M 2 926 M
P/E ratio 2023 -10,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 881 M 963 M 963 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
EV / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 20 792
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Fincantieri S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,52 €
Average target price 0,50 €
Spread / Average Target -4,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pierroberto Folgiero Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Fabio Gallia General Manager
Giuseppe Dado Chief Financial Officer
Claudio Graziano Executive Chairman
Paola Muratorio Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINCANTIERI S.P.A.-1.60%963
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED28.73%18 003
SEATRIUM LIMITED-5.07%6 682
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.61.24%6 312
HANWHA OCEAN CO., LTD.74.93%5 496
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.34.83%4 621
