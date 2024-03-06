ROME (Reuters) - Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri is in talks with Leonardo to buy the defence group's submarine unit Whitehead Alenia Sistemi Subacquei (Wass), several newspapers reported on Wednesday, sending its shares up more than 5%.

The acquisition would have a value of between 200 million and 300 million euros ($217 million-$326 million), Corriere della Sera and financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

The move by Fincantieri would be part of the group's broader strategy to grow through acquisitions and focus more on the defence sector, which in its last results accounted for less that 25% of its revenues.

It would also strengthen its position in the underwater sector, which the group recently identified as a key area for growth.

The state-controlled shipbuilder is considering a capital increase of some 400 million euros to finance the operation, Il Messaggero said, adding that the group is being advised by JPMorgan, Intesa Sanpaolo and Bnp Paribas on the deal.

Spokespersons for Fincantieri and Leonardo both declined to comment on the reports.

Broker Banca Akros welcomed the deal as positive, saying it believed WASS could be valued at between 168 million and 225 million euros. It added, however, "that a capital increase is clearly negative and partially discounted".

Fincantieri's Milan-listed shares were up 4.6% at 0.49 euros apiece at 0945GMT.

Milano Finanza first reported on Saturday that Fincantieri was considering a large acquisition and that it was examining either a recapitalisation or a convertible bond to do so.

Leonardo, also controlled by the Italian state, has been trying to find a buyer for Wass, which designs and builds underwater defence systems such as torpedoes and sonars, for years, but put the decision on hold after the war in Ukraine.

At the time the group said Wass, along with its cannon maker OTO Melara, could grow more effectively outside the group. Fincantieri had made a non-binding offer for the two units in the past.

($1 = 0.9211 euros)

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Alvise Armellini and Jan Harvey)