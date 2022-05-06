Italy's Fincantieri reports sales rise as CEO prepares to leave

MILAN, May 6 (Reuters) - Italy's Fincantieri said
sales rose 18% from a year earlier in the first quarter to 1.7
billion euros ($1.8 billion) driven by a strong performance of
its core shipbuilding business.
The group is gearing up for the exit of chief executive
Giuseppe Bono, who is set to retire after 20 years at the helm
to be replaced by former Maire Tecnimont CEO
Pierroberto Folgiero.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) were up 17.2% at 118 million euros.
The EBITDA margin was flat at 7.0% and the company expects
it to remain "solid" despite recent rises in commodity prices,
General Manager Fabio Gallia told an analyst call.
Fincantieri said it had put in place measures to secure
materials most critical to its production despite the
disruptions caused by the Ukraine war.
It expects to maintain output at full capacity over the year
as a whole, with revenues growing faster than anticipated before
the global pandemic.
The company is in talks with Norwegian Cruise Line
over an order worth around $4 billion to build new cruise ships,
a source told Reuters on Monday.
Gallia declined to comment on the matter during the analyst
call but said that the company expected ship orders in the
cruise sector to resume "in 2023, if not in 2022" after the
voyages business was harshly hit by the pandemic. The cruise
sector accounted for half of Fincantieri's first-quarter
revenues.
The management change is expected to be approved at a
shareholder meeting later this month.
Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), which
holds a 71% stake in Fincantieri, has also put forward Claudio
Graziano as chairman to replace Giampiero Massolo.
"To my successors I wish the best of luck, as I fully
understand the responsibilities they are about to embrace", Bono
said in a statement.
Shares in Fincantieri were flat at 1030, in line with
Italy's all-share index.
($1 = 0.9525 euros)
(Reporting by Francesco Zecchini
Editing by Keith Weir)