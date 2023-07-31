(Alliance News) - Leonardo Spa announced Monday that the joint venture Orizzonte Sistemi Navali - in which Fincantieri Spa and Leonardo hold stakes of 51 percent and 49 percent, respectively - has signed a contract with the Naval Armaments Directorate of the General Secretariat of Defense/DNA for the construction of three next-generation patrol vessels, with options for three more units and the necessary infrastructure adjustments for the naval bases in Augusta, Cagliari and Messina, where the ships will be based.

The total contract value for the first three units is EUR925 million, including related logistics support services.

In the coming days OSN will finalize subcontracts with Fincantieri and Leonardo, which will be worth about EUR540 million and EUR255 million, respectively.

The one with Fincantieri constitutes a major related-party transaction defined in compliance with the relevant applicable regulations, the company explained in a note.

For Leonardo, the planned sub-contract, to be concluded between Leonardo and OSN, represents a related party transaction of lesser significance, by virtue of the value of the contract and the materiality indices applicable to the case. The transactions benefit from the exclusion from the procedural regime provided for transactions with subsidiaries, including jointly controlled companies, pursuant to current regulations and the respective procedures adopted.

The OPV program - Offshore Patrol Vessel - of which this contract is a part, "responds to the need to ensure adequate presence and surveillance capabilities, maritime surveillance, control of merchant traffic, protection of lines of communication and the exclusive economic zone, as well as protection activities from threats derived from marine pollution, such as the spillage of toxic liquids," Leonardo points out.

With a length of about 95 meters, a displacement of 2,300 tons, and the capacity to accommodate 97 crew members on board, the new patrol vessels will be distinguished by a concentration of technological solutions, as well as standards of excellence in automation and maneuverability, which will make them suitable for operation in a wide range of tactical scenarios and weather conditions.

Among the most innovative features is the naval cockpit, developed for the MM's Multipurpose Offshore Patrol Planes (PPAs) on the basis of a truly revolutionary requirement: an integrated station, co-produced by Leonardo and Fincantieri NexTech, that allows the conduct of ship and airborne operations by just two operators, the pilot and co-pilot, who have incorporated the figures of the bridge watch officer and the captain. Indeed, from this station, located on the command bridge, it is possible to manage both the machines, rudders and platform systems and some functions of the combat system.

On Monday, Leonardo's stock closed in the green 3.7 percent to EUR12.32 per share and Fincantieri's stock up 1.8 percent to EUR0.52 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

