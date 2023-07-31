By Mauro Orru



European joint ventures Naviris and Eurosam have secured a contract worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion) to upgrade French and Italian warships.

The two joint ventures said Monday that they had won the contract from the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation, a European intergovernmental body, to modernize the frigates with a new generation of principal anti-air missile system and long-range radar.

Naviris is an equally split joint venture of Fincantieri and Naval Group. Eurosam is a joint venture of Thales and MBDA, in turn a joint venture of Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.

France and Italy's Horizon warships were originally built between 2000 and 2010.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-31-23 0958ET