JOINT PRESS RELEASE

New approaches for ship design: ECMI rewards the work of a SISSA alumnus in collaboration with Fincantieri

Marco Tezzele's PhD thesis awarded as best thesis in industrial mathematics by the European Consortium for Mathematics in Industry

Trieste, 26 June 2023

Marco Tezzele, an alumnus of SISSA, and a current postdoctoral fellow at the Oden Institute for Computational Engineering and Sciencesat The University of Texas at Austin, has been awarded the prestigious Anile-ECMI 2023 Prize for his outstanding thesis project titled "Data-driven parameter and model order reduction for industrial optimization problems with applications in naval engineering." This project was realized through a collaboration between the mathLab research group at SISSA and Fincantieri.

Tezzele's work aimed to optimize the ship design process through techniques of model and parameter space reduction. In particular, he studied various models used to solve specific problems in naval engineering, such as structural optimization of cruise ships, hull shape optimization for multipurpose vessels and NACA (National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics) airfoil profiles, and hydroacoustic noise prediction.

The jury highly appreciated his thesis work and unanimously awarded Tezzele the Anile-ECMI 2023 Prize. The prize, established in honour of Professor Angelo Marcello Anile (1948-2007) and jointly funded by ECMI and the Associazione Angelo Marcello Anile, is awarded to a young researcher for excellence in the presentation of a doctoral thesis in industrial mathematics at a European university.