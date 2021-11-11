Presentazione 9M 2021

This Presentation contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts, sometimes identified by the words "believes," "expects," "predicts," "intends," "projects," "plans," "estimates," "aims," "foresees," "anticipates," "targets," and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third party sources, are solely opinions and forecasts reflecting current views with respect to future events and plans, estimates, projections and expectations which are uncertain and subject to risks. Market data used in this Presentation not attributed to a specific source are estimates of the Company and have not been independently verified. These statements are based on certain assumptions that, although reasonable at this time, may prove to be erroneous. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. If certain risks and uncertainties materialize, or if certain underlying assumptions prove incorrect, Fincantieri may not be able to achieve its financial targets and strategic objectives. A multitude of factors which are in some cases beyond the Company's control can cause actual events to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. No one undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Market data used in this Presentation not attributed to a specific source are estimates of the Company and have not been independently verified. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this Presentation and are subject to change without notice. No representations or warranties, express or implied, are given as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance should be placed on, any forward-looking statements, including (but not limited to) any projections, estimates, forecasts or targets contained herein.
Fincantieri does not undertake to provide any additional information or to remedy any omissions in or from this Presentation. Fincantieri does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this Presentation. This presentation does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company.
Declaration of the Manager responsible for preparing financial reports
Pursuant to art. 154-BIS, par. 2, of the Unified Financial Act of February 24, 1998, the executive in charge of preparing the corporate accounting documents at Fincantieri, Felice Bonavolontà, declares that the accounting information contained herein correspond to document results, books and accounting records.
Agenda
S U M M A R Y & B U S I N E S S U P D A T E
F I N A N C I A L R E S U LT S
O U T L O O K
A P P E N D I X
SUMMARY & BUSINESS UPDATE
Executive summary
Revenues up by 28% and EBITDA +65%, Backlog at €36 bn, 2021 guidance fully confirmed
Revenues (€ mln)
REVENUES EXCLUDING PASS-THROUGH
▪FY 2021 guidance fully confirmed with revenues expected to reach +25-30% YoY and
3,534
4,536 4,771
ACTIVITIES +28.3% YOY
EBITDA margin over 7%
▪Total backlog with 110 units at €36.0 bn, 6.9x 2020 revenues: backlog with 92 units at
9M20 9M21(1) 9M21
Ebitda (€ mln)
5.7% 7.3% 6.9%
330 330
200
9M20 9M21(1) 9M21
Net debt (€ mln)
1,617
1,0621,059
FY20 1H21 9M21
EBITDA AT €330 MLN AND EBITDA MARGIN AT 7.3% EXCLUDING PASS-THROUGH ACTIVITIES
NET DEBT CONSISTENT WITH EXPECTED DELIVERY SCHEDULE AND IN LINE WITH FY 2021GUIDANCE
NET DEBT AT €1,059 BN IN LINE WITH FY
2020
€26.6 bn and soft backlog at €9.4 bn
▪ Order intake at €2.3 bn
▪Record-highproduction volumes with 12.3 mln production hours at Italian sites, +34% YoY
▪13 ships successfully delivered from 10 different shipyards, of which 3 cruise ships
delivered in July
▪Operating cash flow more than compensates Capex needs, also after €350 mln repayment
of construction loans
▪COVID-19 managed effectively
(1) Excluding the effect of pass-through activities
5
