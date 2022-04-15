Finch Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation – Apri 2022

Harnessing the Genomic Revolution & Machine Learning to Pioneer Microbiome Therapeutics

CORPORATE PRESENTATION | APRIL 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this presentation regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "projects," "would" and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing and resolution of the FDA clinical hold on the Company's investigational new drug application for CP101 in connection with the Company's SARS-CoV-2 donor screening protocols and informed consent process and the impact of the clinical hold on the Company's clinical and preclinical programs; the structure, timing and anticipated milestones of the Company's clinical trials, including specifically its Phase 3 trial in recurrent C. difficile and the initiation and conduct of a Phase 1 trial in autism spectrum disorder; the Company's and its collaborators' ability to obtain regulatory approval of CP101, FIN-211, TAK-524, FIN-525 and any other current and future product candidates that it develops; the Company's ability to expand its pipeline and to develop additional product candidates; its expectations regarding the potential market size and the rate and degree of market acceptance for any product candidates that it develops; the therapeutic value and commercial potential of candidates developed using its Human-First Discovery platform; the strength of the Company's patent portfolio; and the Company's expected cash runway. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the risk that the Company may not be able to address the FDA's concerns regarding SARS-Cov-2 testing protocols and informed consent quickly or at all; uncertainties relating to regulatory applications and related filing and approval timelines, including the risk that the FDA may not remove the clinical hold; the Company's limited operating history and historical losses; the Company's ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of its product candidates; the Company's dependence on the success of its lead product candidate, CP101; the possibility that the Company may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; results of clinical trials may not be sufficient to satisfy regulatory authorities to approve the Company's product candidates in their targeted or other indications (or such authorities may request additional trials or additional information); results of clinical trials may not be indicative of final or future results from later stage or larger clinical trials (or in broader patient populations once the product is approved for use by regulatory agencies) or may not be favorable or may not support further development; the Company's product candidates, including CP101 and FIN-211, may not generate the benefits to patients that are anticipated; the Company's ability to comply with regulatory requirements; ongoing regulatory obligations and continued regulatory review may result in significant additional expense to the Company and the Company may be subject to penalties for failure to comply; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; the Company's ability to maintain patent and other intellectual property protection and the possibility that the Company's intellectual property rights may be infringed, invalid or unenforceable or will be threatened by third parties; the Company's ability to qualify and scale its manufacturing capabilities in anticipation of commencement of multiple global clinical trials; the Company's lack of experience in selling, marketing and distributing its product candidates; the Company's dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, clinical trials and preclinical studies; and risks relating to the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business. These and other risks are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2022, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company's other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Certain information contained in this presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While the Company believes these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. Finally, while the Company believes its own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.

Human-First Discovery® is a registered trademark of the Company.

Management team composed of accomplished biopharma executives and leading microbiome and machine learning experts

Mark Smith, PhD Chief Executive Officer

Joe Vittiglio, JD

Chief Business & Legal Officer

Greg Perry Chief Financial Officer

Bryan Gillis, MBA Chief Technology Officer

Debra Silberg, MD, PhD Interim Chief Medical Officer

Alka Batycky, PhD Chief Development Officer

Marc Blaustein Chief Operating Officer

Sonia Timberlake, PhD

Senior VP Research

Michelle Rose, PhD Chief Regulatory Officer

The microbiome is an untapped target for therapeutic intervention

Humans carry 1000-fold more microbial genes than host genes

~20K human genes

Sources: Tierney Cell Host Microbe 2019

The microbiome is an organ system fundamental to human health

Immune modulationMetabolic functionNeurologic regulation

Investment Highlights

Positive pivotal data with lead asset provides foundation for future growth

Differentiated discovery process, with proof-of-concept clinical data leveraged to guide product design and de-risk development

Uniquely positioned to harness full diversity and potential of the microbiome across diverse therapeutic areas; platform supported by leading patent portfolio

Leading machine learning-based platform recognized by Takeda partnership

5