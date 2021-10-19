Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNCH   US31773D1019

FINCH THERAPEUTICS GROUP, INC.

(FNCH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Finch Therapeutics : Jefferies Virtual Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Summit Presentation

10/19/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Harnessing the Genomic Revolution & Machine Learning to Pioneer Microbiome Therapeutics

Jefferies Virtual Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Summit October 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this presentation regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "projects," "would" and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the growth, strategy, initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company's current and future research and development programs, preclinical studies and clinical trials and related preparatory work and the period during which the results of such trials will become available; the Company's and its collaborators' ability to obtain regulatory approval of TAK-524,FIN-525 and any other current and future product candidates that it develops; the Company's ability to develop additional product candidates; its expectations regarding the potential market size and the rate and degree of market acceptance for any product candidates that it develops; and the therapeutic value and commercial potential of candidates developed using its Human-FirstDiscovery platform. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the Company's limited operating history and historical losses; the Company's ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of its product candidates; the Company's dependence on the success of its lead product candidate, CP101; the possibility that the Company may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; results of clinical trials may not be sufficient to satisfy regulatory authorities to approve the Company's product candidates in their targeted or other indications (or such authorities may request additional trials or additional information); results of clinical trials may not be indicative of final or future results from later stage or larger clinical trials (or in broader patient populations once the product is approved for use by regulatory agencies) or may not be favorable or may not support further development; the Company's product candidates, including CP101, may not generate the benefits to patients that are anticipated; anticipated regulatory approvals may be delayed or refused; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; the Company's ability to maintain patent and other intellectual property protection and the possibility that the Company's intellectual property rights may be infringed, invalid or unenforceable or will be threatened by third parties; the Company's ability to qualify and scale its manufacturing capabilities in anticipation of commencement of multiple global clinical trials; the Company's lack of experience in selling, marketing and distributing its product candidates; the Company's dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, clinical trials and preclinical studies; and risks relating to the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business. These and other risks are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 10, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company's other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Certain information contained in this presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While the Company believes these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. Finally, while the Company believes its own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.

Human-FirstDiscovery® is a registered trademark of the Company.

2

Management team composed of accomplished biopharma executives and leading microbiome and machine learning experts

Mark Smith, PhD

Greg Perry

Zain Kassam, MD, MPH

Sonia Timberlake, PhD

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Medical Officer

Senior VP Research

Marc Blaustein

Jim Sigler, MBA

Michelle Rose, PhD

Joe Vittiglio, JD

Chief Operating Officer

Executive VP CMC

Chief Regulatory Officer

General Counsel

Management team has collectively developed >40 approved therapeutics

3

The microbiome is an untapped target for therapeutic intervention

Humans carry 1000-fold more microbial genes than host genes

>20M

microbial genes

~20K human genes

The microbiome is an organ system fundamental to human health

Immune modulation

Enabled by genomics and

Metabolic

data science, Finch is

function

pioneering microbiome

therapeutics

Neurologic regulation

Sources: Tierney Cell Host Microbe 2019

4

Investment Highlights

Positive pivotal data with lead asset provides foundation for future growth

Differentiated discovery process, with proof-of-concept clinical data leveraged to guide product design and de-risk development

Uniquely positioned to harness full diversity and potential of the microbiome across diverse therapeutic areas

Leading machine learning-based platform recognized by Takeda partnership

Data-rich period ahead, with multiple programs advancing towards the clinic

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 21:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FINCH THERAPEUTICS GROUP, INC.
05:01pFINCH THERAPEUTICS : Jefferies Virtual Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Summit Presentatio..
PU
04:51pFINCH THERAPEUTICS GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
10/12Finch Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Next Generation IBD Therapeutics..
GL
10/05FINCH THERAPEUTICS : Appoints Samuel Allen Hamood to its Board of Directors (Form 8-K)
PU
10/05FINCH THERAPEUTICS GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD ..
AQ
10/05FINCH THERAPEUTICS : Appoints Samuel Allen Hamood to its Board of Directors
GL
10/05Finch Therapeutics Appoints Samuel Allen Hamood to Its Board of Directors
CI
09/1539,645,402 Common Stock of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agre..
CI
09/15Certain Options of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement En..
CI
09/15Certain Warrants of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement E..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FINCH THERAPEUTICS GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -78,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,89x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 558 M 558 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart FINCH THERAPEUTICS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINCH THERAPEUTICS GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 11,77 $
Average target price 29,67 $
Spread / Average Target 152%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory D. Perry Chief Financial Officer
Zain Kassam Chief Medical Officer
Sonia Timberlake Senior Vice President-Research
David Rhodes Vice President-Technical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINCH THERAPEUTICS GROUP, INC.0.00%558
MODERNA, INC.220.51%135 157
LONZA GROUP AG27.29%58 232
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.38.67%47 608
SEAGEN INC.-1.81%31 287
CELLTRION, INC.-39.28%24 952