  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FNCH   US31773D1019

FINCH THERAPEUTICS GROUP, INC.

(FNCH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/28 04:00:00 pm EDT
2.100 USD   -7.49%
Finch Therapeutics Says FDA Removes Clinical Hold on CP101, Shares Rise 40%
DJ
Finch Therapeutics Says FDA Removes Clinical Hold on CP101 Application -- Stock Jumps 42% After-Hours
MT
FINCH THERAPEUTICS GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Finch Therapeutics Says FDA Removes Clinical Hold on CP101, Shares Rise 40%

04/28/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis


Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. were higher in Thursday's late session, after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration removed a clinical hold on its investigational new drug application for CP101.

Finch said CP101 is being developed for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection.

Mark Smith, the company's chief executive, said, "We look forward to completing the additional activities that we believe will enable us to proceed with enrollment in PRISM4, our Phase 3 study of CP101 in recurrent C. difficile infection."

At 5:35 p.m. ET, the company's shares were trading 40.95% higher, at $2.96 per share.

The stock finished the day's regular session with a 7.49% loss, closing at $2.10 per share. Earlier Thursday, the stock touched a 52-week low of $2.01 per share.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-28-22 1757ET

