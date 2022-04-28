Finch Therapeutics Says FDA Removes Clinical Hold on CP101, Shares Rise 40%

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. were higher in Thursday's late session, after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration removed a clinical hold on its investigational new drug application for CP101.

Finch said CP101 is being developed for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection.

Mark Smith, the company's chief executive, said, "We look forward to completing the additional activities that we believe will enable us to proceed with enrollment in PRISM4, our Phase 3 study of CP101 in recurrent C. difficile infection."

At 5:35 p.m. ET, the company's shares were trading 40.95% higher, at $2.96 per share.

The stock finished the day's regular session with a 7.49% loss, closing at $2.10 per share. Earlier Thursday, the stock touched a 52-week low of $2.01 per share.

