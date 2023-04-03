Costaguta takes over 5,000 shares of Fine Foods

(Alliance News) - Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM Spa announced Monday that director Marco Costaguta has purchased 5,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR8.3085, for a total consideration of EUR41,542.30.

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM stock closed Monday down 0.4 percent at EUR8.33 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

