Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FF   IT0005215329

FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.

(FF)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-03 am EDT
8.330 EUR   -0.36%
01:42pCostaguta takes over 5,000 shares of Fine Foods
AN
04:49aFine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S P A : Full year 2022 results presentation
PU
04:49aInvestor Presentation Availability Notice : “FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS PRESENTATION”
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Costaguta takes over 5,000 shares of Fine Foods

04/03/2023 | 01:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM Spa announced Monday that director Marco Costaguta has purchased 5,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR8.3085, for a total consideration of EUR41,542.30.

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM stock closed Monday down 0.4 percent at EUR8.33 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.
01:42pCostaguta takes over 5,000 shares of Fine Foods
AN
04:49aFine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S : Full year 2022 results presentation
PU
04:49aInvestor Presentation Availability N : “FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS PRESENTATION”
PU
03/30Fine Foods closes at a loss but there's dividend; revenues rise
AN
03/06Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION - 27 FEBRUARY &..
PU
02/20Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION - 13 FEBRUARY &..
PU
02/14Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM takes over nearly 2,000 of its own shares
AN
02/13Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION - 6 FEBRUARY &n..
PU
02/06Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION - 30 JANUARY &n..
PU
01/30Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals bought 1,264 shares
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 208 M 225 M 225 M
Net income 2022 -12,6 M -13,7 M -13,7 M
Net Debt 2022 43,8 M 47,5 M 47,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,9x
Yield 2022 1,99%
Capitalization 234 M 255 M 255 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 768
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,36 €
Average target price 11,65 €
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giorgio Ferraris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Francesco Eigenmann Chairman
Ada Imperadore Independent Director
Chiara Medioli Fedrigoni Independent Director
Susanna Pedretti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.0.24%255
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.-4.27%8 077
BYHEALTH CO.,LTD-6.44%5 285
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.32.61%4 541
BALCHEM CORPORATION3.58%4 069
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY4.58%3 957
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer