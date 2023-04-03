Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS PRESENTATION
04/03/2023
Full Year 2022
03/04/23
Results Presentation
FULL YEAR 2022
RESULTS PRESENTATION
FULL YEAR 2022
Fine Foods
We create value
FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS PRESENTATION
Fine Foods
key figures 2022 and main trends
206.9 €M Revenues in 2022
87.3 €M increase in revenues
with ~10% CAGR over the last
over the last 5 years (+73%)
10 years
Three business units: Food,
64,800 sqm of covered area
Pharma, and Cosmetic
(+200% over the last 5 years) on
a total area of more than 100,000
sqm
~ 750 employees (+59%
over the last 5 years) of
which ~17% dedicated to
R&D and QA
➝
FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS PRESENTATION
Knowledge and technologies
Cross-fertilized innovation by
exploiting our expertise in different fields and leveraging best practices and technicalknow-how to offer new opportunities to our customers
→ NUTRA AND PHARMA
o
Bottles
o
Jars
o
Blister
o
Sachet
tablets, capsules, granules, powders
→ COSMETIC
o
Tubes
o
Sticks
o
Bottles
o
Jars
creams & lotions, liquids, gels, toothpaste, eau de parfume
