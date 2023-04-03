Advanced search
    FF   IT0005215329

FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.

(FF)
  Report
04:50:23 2023-04-03
8.360 EUR    0.00%
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S P A : Full year 2022 results presentation
PU
Investor Presentation Availability Notice : "FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS PRESENTATION"
PU
Fine Foods closes at a loss but there's dividend; revenues rise
AN
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS PRESENTATION

04/03/2023 | 04:49am EDT
Full Year 2022

03/04/23

Results Presentation

FULL YEAR 2022

2

RESULTS PRESENTATION

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. for the sole purpose described herein. The information herein is provided on a strictly confidential basis. By receiving this document the recipient undertakes with the Company to maintain the contents of the document and the document itself strictly confidential. This document may not be copied, distributed or reproduced in whole or in part, nor passed to any third party without the written consent of the Company.

The information contained herein does not purport to be comprehensive. The content of this document has a merely informative nature and is not to be construed as providing investment advice. Interested parties should conduct their own investigation and analysis of the Company and the data set forth in this document.

The statements contained herein have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness, correctness or reliability of the information contained herein. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives shall accept any liability whatsoever (whether in negligence or otherwise) arising in any way in relation to such information or in relation to any loss arising from its use or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation.

The information contained in this document, unless otherwise specified is only current as of the date of this document. Unless otherwise stated in this document, the information contained herein is based on management information and estimates. This presentation includes certain forward looking statements, projections, objectives and estimates reflecting the current views of the management of the Company with respect to future events. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward- looking statements as a prediction of actual results. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice and past performance is not indicative of future results. The Company may alter, modify or otherwise change in any manner the content of this document, without obligation to notify any person of such revision or changes.

FINE FOODS

FULL YEAR 2022

3

RESULTS PRESENTATION

Fine Foods

We create value

FINE FOODS

FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS PRESENTATION

4

Fine Foods

key figures 2022 and main trends

206.9 €M Revenues in 2022

87.3 €M increase in revenues

with ~10% CAGR over the last

over the last 5 years (+73%)

10 years

Three business units: Food,

64,800 sqm of covered area

Pharma, and Cosmetic

(+200% over the last 5 years) on

a total area of more than 100,000

sqm

~ 750 employees (+59%

over the last 5 years) of

which ~17% dedicated to

R&D and QA

FINE FOODS

FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS PRESENTATION

5

Knowledge and technologies

Cross-fertilized innovation by

exploiting our expertise in different fields and leveraging best practices and technical know-how to offer new opportunities to our customers

NUTRA AND PHARMA

o

Bottles

o

Jars

o

Blister

o

Sachet

tablets, capsules, granules, powders

COSMETIC

o

Tubes

o

Sticks

o

Bottles

o

Jars

creams & lotions, liquids, gels, toothpaste, eau de parfume

Disclaimer

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM S.p.A. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 08:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
