Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : Interim Financial Report as of 31 March 2023

15 May 2023 Board of Directors

as of 31 March 2023

Registered in the BERGAMO REA no. 454184

Registered in the BERGAMO Companies Register

Fine Foods Group - Interim Financial Report as of 31 March 2023

Declaration of the Manager in charge under Article 154-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58/98

Consolidated statement of financial position

CORPORATE POSITIONS

Board of Directors

Chairman and CEO

Marco Francesco Eigenmann

CEO

Giorgio Ferraris

Directors

Ada Imperadore

Adriano Pala Ciurlo

Chiara Medioli

Marco Costaguta

Susanna Pedretti

Board of Statutory Auditors

Chairperson

Laura Soifer

Statutory Auditors

Luca Manzoni

Mario Tagliaferri

Auditing Company

EY S.p.A.

Manager responsible for preparing the Company's Financial Reports

Pietro Bassani

Appointed by the Board of Directors on 21 April 2021 under Article 27-bis of the Articles of Association.

Committees

Control and Risk Committee

Ada Imperadore

Susanna Pedretti

3