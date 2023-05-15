Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FF   IT0005215329

FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.

(FF)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-15 am EDT
7.450 EUR   -2.36%
12:35pFine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S P A : Interim Financial Report as of 31 March 2023
PU
04/18Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S P A : Annual financial report as of 31 December 2022
PU
04/03Costaguta takes over 5,000 shares of Fine Foods
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : Interim Financial Report as of 31 March 2023

05/15/2023 | 12:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fine Foods Group - Interim Financial Report as of 31 March 2023

FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.p.A.

Registered office: VIA BERLINO 39 VERDELLINO (BG)

Registered in the BERGAMO Companies Register

Tax code and company reference number: 09320600969

Registered in the BERGAMO REA no. 454184

Subscribed share capital € 22,770,445.02 Fully paid up

VAT number: 09320600969

Interim Financial Report

as of 31 March 2023

15 May 2023 Board of Directors

1

Fine Foods Group - Interim Financial Report as of 31 March 2023

Table of contents

Corporate positions

page

3

Consolidated income statement

"

5

Consolidated statement of financial position

"

6

Consolidated cash flow statement

"

7

Consolidated Shareholders' equity changes

"

8

Explanatory Notes

"

9

Declaration of the Manager in charge under Article 154-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58/98

"

15

2

Fine Foods Group - Interim Financial Report as of 31 March 2023

CORPORATE POSITIONS

Board of Directors

Chairman and CEO

Marco Francesco Eigenmann

CEO

Giorgio Ferraris

Directors

Ada Imperadore

Adriano Pala Ciurlo

Chiara Medioli

Marco Costaguta

Susanna Pedretti

Board of Statutory Auditors

Chairperson

Laura Soifer

Statutory Auditors

Luca Manzoni

Mario Tagliaferri

Auditing Company

EY S.p.A.

Manager responsible for preparing the Company's Financial Reports

Pietro Bassani

Appointed by the Board of Directors on 21 April 2021 under Article 27-bis of the Articles of Association.

Committees

Control and Risk Committee

Ada Imperadore

Susanna Pedretti

3

Fine Foods Group - Interim Financial Report as of 31 March 2023

Supervisory Body

Cristiana Renna

Paolo Villa

Susanna Pedretti

Remuneration Committee

Ada Imperadore

Susanna Pedretti

Related Party Committee

Ada Imperadore

Susanna Pedretti

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Committee

Ada Imperadore

Chiara Medioli

Giorgio Ferraris

4

Fine Foods Group - Interim Financial Report as of 31 March 2023

Consolidated income statement

3 months

3 months

(amounts in € units)

31 March

31 March

2023

2022

Revenues and income

Revenues from contracts with customers

65,560,388

50,754,911

Other revenues and income

228,337

159,075

Total revenues

65,788,725

50,913,987

Operating costs

Costs for consumption of raw materials, change in inventories of finished goods and work in progress.

39,416,667

30,918,254

Personnel costs

11,161,688

9,391,616

Costs for services

6,781,231

6,254,710

Other operating costs

480,458

386,242

Amortisation, depreciation, and impairment losses

3,748,501

3,552,684

Total operating costs

61,588,546

50,503,506

Operating result

4,200,180

410,481

Changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities

1,101,887

(2,357,415)

Financial income

20,086

3,725

Financial charges

(1,054,022)

(324,536)

Income before taxes

4,268,131

(2,267,745)

Income taxes

1,361,792

214,306

Profit/(loss) for the financial year

2,906,338

(2,482,051)

Consolidated comprehensive income statement

(amounts in € units)

3 months

3 months

31 March 2023

31 March 2022

Profit /(loss) for the financial year (A)

2,906,338

(2,482,051)

Components that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit/(loss) for the financial year

Revaluation of net employee benefit liabilities/assets

-

-

Tax effect

-

-

Other comprehensive income (B) components

-

-

Comprehensive profit/(loss) (A+B)

2,906,338

(2,482,051)

5

Disclaimer

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM S.p.A. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 16:34:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.
12:35pFine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S : Interim Financial Report as of 31 March 2023
PU
04/18Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S : Annual financial report as of 31 December 2022
PU
04/03Costaguta takes over 5,000 shares of Fine Foods
AN
04/03Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S : Full year 2022 results presentation
PU
04/03Investor Presentation Availability N : “FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS PRESENTATION”
PU
03/30Fine Foods closes at a loss but there's dividend; revenues rise
AN
03/29Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year E..
CI
03/06Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION - 27 FEBRUARY &..
PU
02/20Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION - 13 FEBRUARY &..
PU
02/14Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM takes over nearly 2,000 of its own shares
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 236 M 256 M 256 M
Net income 2023 8,00 M 8,69 M 8,69 M
Net Debt 2023 31,6 M 34,3 M 34,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,5x
Yield 2023 2,07%
Capitalization 214 M 232 M 232 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
EV / Sales 2024 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 748
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,63 €
Average target price 11,65 €
Spread / Average Target 52,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giorgio Ferraris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Francesco Eigenmann Chairman
Ada Imperadore Independent Director
Chiara Medioli Fedrigoni Independent Director
Susanna Pedretti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.-8.51%232
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.-12.27%7 267
BYHEALTH CO.,LTD0.39%5 599
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.41.89%4 859
BALCHEM CORPORATION2.80%4 046
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY3.97%3 935
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer