Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : Interim Financial Report as of 31 March 2023
Fine Foods Group - Interim Financial Report as of 31 March 2023
FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.p.A.
Registered office: VIA BERLINO 39 VERDELLINO (BG)
Registered in the BERGAMO Companies Register
Tax code and company reference number: 09320600969
Registered in the BERGAMO REA no. 454184
Subscribed share capital € 22,770,445.02 Fully paid up
VAT number: 09320600969
Interim Financial Report
as of 31 March 2023
15 May 2023 Board of Directors
1
Fine Foods Group - Interim Financial Report as of 31 March 2023
Table of contents
Corporate positions
page
3
Consolidated income statement
"
5
Consolidated statement of financial position
"
6
Consolidated cash flow statement
"
7
Consolidated Shareholders' equity changes
"
8
Explanatory Notes
"
9
Declaration of the Manager in charge under Article 154-bis of Legislative Decree no. 58/98
"
15
2
Fine Foods Group - Interim Financial Report as of 31 March 2023
CORPORATE POSITIONS
Board of Directors
Chairman and CEO
Marco Francesco Eigenmann
CEO
Giorgio Ferraris
Directors
Ada Imperadore
Adriano Pala Ciurlo
Chiara Medioli
Marco Costaguta
Susanna Pedretti
Board of Statutory Auditors
Chairperson
Laura Soifer
Statutory Auditors
Luca Manzoni
Mario Tagliaferri
Auditing Company
EY S.p.A.
Manager responsible for preparing the Company's Financial Reports
Pietro Bassani
Appointed by the Board of Directors on 21 April 2021 under Article 27-bis of the Articles of Association.
Committees
Control and Risk Committee
Ada Imperadore
Susanna Pedretti
3
Fine Foods Group - Interim Financial Report as of 31 March 2023
Supervisory Body
Cristiana Renna
Paolo Villa
Susanna Pedretti
Remuneration Committee
Ada Imperadore
Susanna Pedretti
Related Party Committee
Ada Imperadore
Susanna Pedretti
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Committee
Ada Imperadore
Chiara Medioli
Giorgio Ferraris
4
Fine Foods Group - Interim Financial Report as of 31 March 2023
Consolidated income statement
3 months
3 months
(amounts in € units)
31 March
31 March
2023
2022
Revenues and income
Revenues from contracts with customers
65,560,388
50,754,911
Other revenues and income
228,337
159,075
Total revenues
65,788,725
50,913,987
Operating costs
Costs for consumption of raw materials, change in inventories of finished goods and work in progress.
39,416,667
30,918,254
Personnel costs
11,161,688
9,391,616
Costs for services
6,781,231
6,254,710
Other operating costs
480,458
386,242
Amortisation, depreciation, and impairment losses
3,748,501
3,552,684
Total operating costs
61,588,546
50,503,506
Operating result
4,200,180
410,481
Changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities
1,101,887
(2,357,415)
Financial income
20,086
3,725
Financial charges
(1,054,022)
(324,536)
Income before taxes
4,268,131
(2,267,745)
Income taxes
1,361,792
214,306
Profit/(loss) for the financial year
2,906,338
(2,482,051)
Consolidated comprehensive income statement
(amounts in € units)
3 months
3 months
31 March 2023
31 March 2022
Profit /(loss) for the financial year (A)
2,906,338
(2,482,051)
Components that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit/(loss) for the financial year
Revaluation of net employee benefit liabilities/assets
-
-
Tax effect
-
-
Other comprehensive income (B) components
-
-
Comprehensive profit/(loss) (A+B)
2,906,338
(2,482,051)
5
Disclaimer
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM S.p.A. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 16:34:15 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.
Sales 2023
236 M
256 M
256 M
Net income 2023
8,00 M
8,69 M
8,69 M
Net Debt 2023
31,6 M
34,3 M
34,3 M
P/E ratio 2023
23,5x
Yield 2023
2,07%
Capitalization
214 M
232 M
232 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,04x
EV / Sales 2024
0,91x
Nbr of Employees
748
Free-Float
36,0%
Chart FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
7,63 €
Average target price
11,65 €
Spread / Average Target
52,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.