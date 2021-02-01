Log in
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : NOTIFICATION OF TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK – BETWEEN 18 JANUARY – 22 JANUARY 2021

02/01/2021 | 08:06am EST
Date

Market

Purchase-

Nr.

Nr.

Value

Price

Total

Sell

Operation

Shares

18/01/2021

AIM

P

5

1,404

EUR

10.7299

15,065

20/01/2021

AIM

P

11

1,819

EUR

10.7124

19,486

21/01/2021

AIM

P

13

1,936

EUR

10.6155

20,551

22/01/2021

AIM

P

9

1,440

EUR

10.5500

15,192

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM S.p.A. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 13:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
