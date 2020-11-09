Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : NOTIFICATION OF TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK – BETWEEN 2 NOVEMBER – 6 NOVEMBER 2020

NOTIFICATION OF TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK

BETWEEN 2 NOVEMBER - 6 NOVEMBER 2020

Verdellino (BG), 9 November 2020

Within the buyback plan (the "Plan") - as communicated on 30 April 2020 and launched on 15 May 2020, in compliance with the resolution passed by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 30 April 2020 - Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. announces that between 2 NOVEMBER and 6 NOVEMBER 2020 it bought back, on the AIM Italia market (AIM) managed by Borsa Italiana, no. 3,062 treasury shares (corresponding to 0.0130% of the Company's share capital) at an average price of Euro 9.5715 per share for a total amount of Euro 29,308.

On the basis of the information given by Banca Akros - the appointed intermediary to manage the Plan in full autonomy and independence - here above are the details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date Market Purchase- Nr. Nr. Value Price Total Sell Operation Shares 02/11/2020 AIM P 5 400 EUR 9.5840 3,834 03/11/2020 AIM P 13 1,100 EUR 9.5516 10,507 04/11/2020 AIM P 8 650 EUR 9.5362 6,198 05/11/2020 AIM P 4 612 EUR 9.5735 5,859 06/11/2020 AIM P 1 300 EUR 9.7000 2,910

Following these operations, on 6 November 2020 the Company holds a total of no. 748,791 treasury shares, equal to 3.1767% of the share capital.

This press release is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it,in the Investor relations / Press Releases section.

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

