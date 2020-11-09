Log in
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : NOTIFICATION OF TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK – BETWEEN 2 NOVEMBER – 6 NOVEMBER 2020

11/09/2020 | 09:36am EST

NOTIFICATION OF TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK

BETWEEN 2 NOVEMBER - 6 NOVEMBER 2020

Verdellino (BG), 9 November 2020

Within the buyback plan (the "Plan") - as communicated on 30 April 2020 and launched on 15 May 2020, in compliance with the resolution passed by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 30 April 2020 - Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. announces that between 2 NOVEMBER and 6 NOVEMBER 2020 it bought back, on the AIM Italia market (AIM) managed by Borsa Italiana, no. 3,062 treasury shares (corresponding to 0.0130% of the Company's share capital) at an average price of Euro 9.5715 per share for a total amount of Euro 29,308.

On the basis of the information given by Banca Akros - the appointed intermediary to manage the Plan in full autonomy and independence - here above are the details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date

Market

Purchase-

Nr.

Nr.

Value

Price

Total

Sell

Operation

Shares

02/11/2020

AIM

P

5

400

EUR

9.5840

3,834

03/11/2020

AIM

P

13

1,100

EUR

9.5516

10,507

04/11/2020

AIM

P

8

650

EUR

9.5362

6,198

05/11/2020

AIM

P

4

612

EUR

9.5735

5,859

06/11/2020

AIM

P

1

300

EUR

9.7000

2,910

Following these operations, on 6 November 2020 the Company holds a total of no. 748,791 treasury shares, equal to 3.1767% of the share capital.

***

This press release is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it,in the Investor relations / Press Releases section.

***

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Sede legale: 24040 Zingonia-Verdellino (BG) via Berlino, 39 - tel. 0039 035.4821382 fax 0039 035.4821588 - www.finefoods.it - E-mail:info@finefoods.it

Cap. Soc. euro 22.590.304,00 i.v. - P.IVA IT 09320600969 - Registro Imprese e Cod.Fisc. 09320600969

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A., founded in 1984, is the leading independent Italian company in the sector of CDMOs (contract development and manufacturing organization) of solid oral forms for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. The company is recognised on the market for its high-quality products and has long-term relationships with most of its customers (more than one hundred). It has more than 600 employees and has generated revenues for about 160 million euros with over 60 per cent of its sales volumes abroad in 2019.

***

For information:

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Banca Akros S.p.A.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

NOMAD

tel. +39 035 4821382

Viale Eginardo 29, Milan

ir@finefoods.it

ecm@bancaakros.it

CDR Communication

IR ADVISOR

Paola Buratti

paola.buratti@cdr-communication.it

MEDIA RELATIONS

Marianna Tremolada

marianna.tremolada@cdr-communication.it

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Sede legale: 24040 Zingonia-Verdellino (BG) via Berlino, 39 - tel. 0039 035.4821382 fax 0039 035.4821588 - www.finefoods.it - E-mail:info@finefoods.it

Cap. Soc. euro 22.590.304,00 i.v. - P.IVA IT 09320600969 - Registro Imprese e Cod.Fisc. 09320600969

