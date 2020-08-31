Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : NOTIFICATION OF TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK – BETWEEN 24 AUGUST – 28 AUGUST 2020

NOTIFICATION OF TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK

BETWEEN 24 AUGUST - 28 AUGUST 2020

Verdellino (BG), 31 August 2020

Within the buyback plan (the "Plan") - as communicated on 30 April 2020 and launched on 15 May 2020, in compliance with the resolution passed by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 30 April 2020 - Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. announces that between 24 AUGUST and 28 AUGUST 2020 it bought back, on the AIM Italia market (AIM) managed by Borsa Italiana, no. 1,426 treasury shares (corresponding to 0.0061% of the Company's share capital) at an average price of Euro 11.0361 per share for a total amount of Euro 15,738.

On the basis of the information given by Banca Akros - the appointed intermediary to manage the Plan in full autonomy and independence - here above are the details of the transactions on a daily basis:

Date Market Purchase- Nr. Nr. Value Price Total Sell Operation Shares 24/08/2020 AIM A 1 150 EUR 11.0000 1,650 25/08/2020 AIM A 4 150 EUR 11.0767 1,662 26/07/2020 AIM A 1 350 EUR 11.1000 3,885 27/08/2020 AIM A 12 626 EUR 11.0080 6,891 28/08/2020 AIM A 2 150 EUR 11.0000 1,650

Following these operations, on 28 August 2020 the Company holds a total of no. 708,422 treasury shares, equal to 3.0063% of the share capital.

