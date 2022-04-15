Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION - 11 APRIL – 14 APRIL 2022 PERIOD

TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION

11 APRIL - 14 APRIL 2022 PERIOD

Verdellino (BG), 15 April 2022

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. as part of its treasury share buyback programme (the Programme) - which was announced to the market on 21 April 2021 and launched on 21 April 2021 implementing the 21 April 2021 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - in the 11 APRIL - 14 APRIL 2022 period, purchased 11,150 treasury shares, (equal to 0.0436% of the share capital), at an average weighted price of € 8.9903, for a total value of € 100,241.96.

The buyback was made through the intermediary Banca Akros, LEI Code 549300GRXFI7D6PNEA68.

Below are the daily details of the buyback of Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN code IT0005215329, and the attached details of the transactions carried out during the above period

Date Market Name Purchase- Sale No. of Transactions Qty Currency Price Total 11/04/2022 MTA P 19 3,724 EUR 9.1598 34,111.10 12/04/2022 MTA P 28 3,676 EUR 8.9028 32,726.69 13/04/2022 MTA P 31 3,250 EUR 8.9059 28,944.18 14/04/2022 MTA P 2 500 EUR 8.9200 4,460.00

Following the buyback outlined in this press release, the Company 1,322,481 treasury shares, representing 8.9903% of the share capital, as of 14 April 2022.

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A., listed on Euronext STAR Milan, is an Italian independent Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO). It develops and manufactures contract products for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. Fine Foods is also active in the cosmetics, biocides and medical devices industries with its acquisition of Pharmatek-PMC and the most recent Euro Cosmetic acquisition.

Founded in 1984, from a pharmaceutical and nutraceutical synergy, its main objective is to research and develop quality and innovation on behalf of its customers. With € 193 million revenue in 2021 and an 11 per cent CAGR over the last decade, it is a growing and future-oriented company.

The sustainability of the business model and the holistic approach to ESG, together with product innovation, are drivers that will allow the company to fully develop its intrinsic potential.

Date Market Purchase- Sell Trade Time Q.ty Value Price Total 11/04/2022 MTAA P 09:37:16 250 EUR 9,2 2300 11/04/2022 MTAA P 09:59:38 250 EUR 9,2 2300 11/04/2022 MTAA P 10:47:23 105 EUR 9,2 966 11/04/2022 MTAA P 10:49:28 250 EUR 9,2 2300 11/04/2022 MTAA P 10:49:28 250 EUR 9,2 2300 11/04/2022 MTAA P 10:49:28 250 EUR 9,2 2300 11/04/2022 MTAA P 10:52:53 100 EUR 9,18 918 11/04/2022 MTAA P 11:15:20 88 EUR 9,17 806,96 11/04/2022 MTAA P 12:17:09 250 EUR 9,2 2300 11/04/2022 MTAA P 12:54:58 250 EUR 9,2 2300 11/04/2022 MTAA P 13:19:53 215 EUR 9,18 1973,7 11/04/2022 MTAA P 13:19:53 250 EUR 9,16 2290 11/04/2022 MTAA P 13:19:53 35 EUR 9,18 321,3 11/04/2022 MTAA P 16:18:50 250 EUR 9,15 2287,5 11/04/2022 MTAA P 16:32:27 50 EUR 9,1 455 11/04/2022 MTAA P 16:32:27 250 EUR 9,02 2255 11/04/2022 MTAA P 16:32:27 200 EUR 9,1 1820 11/04/2022 MTAA P 16:54:25 135 EUR 9,09 1227,15 11/04/2022 MTAA P 16:54:25 296 EUR 9,09 2690,64 12/04/2022 MTAA P 09:20:34 250 EUR 9 2250 12/04/2022 MTAA P 10:13:26 250 EUR 8,96 2240 12/04/2022 MTAA P 10:24:54 13 EUR 9 117 12/04/2022 MTAA P 10:24:54 150 EUR 9 1350 12/04/2022 MTAA P 10:53:58 65 EUR 8,9 578,5 12/04/2022 MTAA P 11:06:28 250 EUR 8,9 2225 12/04/2022 MTAA P 11:37:02 250 EUR 8,86 2215 12/04/2022 MTAA P 12:08:26 250 EUR 8,83 2207,5 12/04/2022 MTAA P 12:51:14 250 EUR 8,88 2220 12/04/2022 MTAA P 13:08:16 73 EUR 8,91 650,43 12/04/2022 MTAA P 13:08:16 23 EUR 8,88 204,24 12/04/2022 MTAA P 13:08:16 150 EUR 8,92 1338 12/04/2022 MTAA P 13:08:16 11 EUR 8,91 98,01 12/04/2022 MTAA P 13:08:16 25 EUR 8,88 222 12/04/2022 MTAA P 13:08:16 19 EUR 8,92 169,48 12/04/2022 MTAA P 13:57:35 250 EUR 8,92 2230 12/04/2022 MTAA P 14:24:42 250 EUR 8,85 2212,5 12/04/2022 MTAA P 15:34:39 55 EUR 8,84 486,2 12/04/2022 MTAA P 15:34:39 50 EUR 8,91 445,5 12/04/2022 MTAA P 15:34:39 200 EUR 8,9 1780

