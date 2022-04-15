Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION - 11 APRIL – 14 APRIL 2022 PERIOD
04/15/2022 | 04:50am EDT
TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION
11 APRIL - 14 APRIL 2022 PERIOD
Verdellino (BG), 15 April 2022
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. as part of its treasury share buyback programme (the Programme) - which was announced to the market on 21 April 2021 and launched on 21 April 2021 implementing the 21 April 2021 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - in the 11 APRIL - 14 APRIL 2022 period, purchased 11,150 treasury shares, (equal to 0.0436% of the share capital), at an average weighted price of € 8.9903, for a total value of € 100,241.96.
The buyback was made through the intermediary Banca Akros, LEI Code 549300GRXFI7D6PNEA68.
Below are the daily details of the buyback of Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN code IT0005215329, and the attached details of the transactions carried out during the above period
Date
Market Name
Purchase-
Sale
No. of Transactions
Qty
Currency
Price
Total
11/04/2022
MTA
P
19
3,724
EUR
9.1598
34,111.10
12/04/2022
MTA
P
28
3,676
EUR
8.9028
32,726.69
13/04/2022
MTA
P
31
3,250
EUR
8.9059
28,944.18
14/04/2022
MTA
P
2
500
EUR
8.9200
4,460.00
Following the buyback outlined in this press release, the Company 1,322,481 treasury shares, representing 8.9903% of the share capital, as of 14 April 2022.
more detail below***
This press release is available on the Fine Foods websitewww.finefoods.it,in the Investor Relations/Press Releases section.
***
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A., listed on Euronext STAR Milan, is an Italian independent Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO). It develops and manufactures contract products for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. Fine Foods is also active in the cosmetics, biocides and medical devices industries with its acquisition of Pharmatek-PMC and the most recent Euro Cosmetic acquisition.
Founded in 1984, from a pharmaceutical and nutraceutical synergy, its main objective is to research and develop quality and innovation on behalf of its customers. With € 193 million revenue in 2021 and an 11 per cent CAGR over the last decade, it is a growing and future-oriented company.
The sustainability of the business model and the holistic approach to ESG, together with product innovation, are drivers that will allow the company to fully develop its intrinsic potential.
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM S.p.A. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 08:49:06 UTC.