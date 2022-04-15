Log in
    FF   IT0005215329

FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.

(FF)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/14 11:35:54 am EDT
9.000 EUR   +2.16%
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION - 11 APRIL – 14 APRIL 2022 PERIOD

04/15/2022 | 04:50am EDT
TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION

11 APRIL - 14 APRIL 2022 PERIOD

Verdellino (BG), 15 April 2022

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. as part of its treasury share buyback programme (the Programme) - which was announced to the market on 21 April 2021 and launched on 21 April 2021 implementing the 21 April 2021 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - in the 11 APRIL - 14 APRIL 2022 period, purchased 11,150 treasury shares, (equal to 0.0436% of the share capital), at an average weighted price of € 8.9903, for a total value of € 100,241.96.

The buyback was made through the intermediary Banca Akros, LEI Code 549300GRXFI7D6PNEA68.

Below are the daily details of the buyback of Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN code IT0005215329, and the attached details of the transactions carried out during the above period

Date

Market Name

Purchase-

Sale

No. of Transactions

Qty

Currency

Price

Total

11/04/2022

MTA

P

19

3,724

EUR

9.1598

34,111.10

12/04/2022

MTA

P

28

3,676

EUR

8.9028

32,726.69

13/04/2022

MTA

P

31

3,250

EUR

8.9059

28,944.18

14/04/2022

MTA

P

2

500

EUR

8.9200

4,460.00

Following the buyback outlined in this press release, the Company 1,322,481 treasury shares, representing 8.9903% of the share capital, as of 14 April 2022.

more detail below ***

This press release is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it, in the Investor Relations/Press Releases section.

***

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A., listed on Euronext STAR Milan, is an Italian independent Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO). It develops and manufactures contract products for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. Fine Foods is also active in the cosmetics, biocides and medical devices industries with its acquisition of Pharmatek-PMC and the most recent Euro Cosmetic acquisition.

Founded in 1984, from a pharmaceutical and nutraceutical synergy, its main objective is to research and develop quality and innovation on behalf of its customers. With € 193 million revenue in 2021 and an 11 per cent CAGR over the last decade, it is a growing and future-oriented company.

The sustainability of the business model and the holistic approach to ESG, together with product innovation, are drivers that will allow the company to fully develop its intrinsic potential.

For information:

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Investor Relations tel. +39 035 4821382 ir@finefoods.it

***

CDR Communication

Media Relations

Marianna Tremolada marianna.tremolada@cdr-communication.it

ANaTTmAeCHSuMrEnNaTme

Date

Market

Purchase-

Sell

Trade Time

Q.ty

Value

Price

Total

11/04/2022

MTAA

P

09:37:16

250

EUR

9,2

2300

11/04/2022

MTAA

P

09:59:38

250

EUR

9,2

2300

11/04/2022

MTAA

P

10:47:23

105

EUR

9,2

966

11/04/2022

MTAA

P

10:49:28

250

EUR

9,2

2300

11/04/2022

MTAA

P

10:49:28

250

EUR

9,2

2300

11/04/2022

MTAA

P

10:49:28

250

EUR

9,2

2300

11/04/2022

MTAA

P

10:52:53

100

EUR

9,18

918

11/04/2022

MTAA

P

11:15:20

88

EUR

9,17

806,96

11/04/2022

MTAA

P

12:17:09

250

EUR

9,2

2300

11/04/2022

MTAA

P

12:54:58

250

EUR

9,2

2300

11/04/2022

MTAA

P

13:19:53

215

EUR

9,18

1973,7

11/04/2022

MTAA

P

13:19:53

250

EUR

9,16

2290

11/04/2022

MTAA

P

13:19:53

35

EUR

9,18

321,3

11/04/2022

MTAA

P

16:18:50

250

EUR

9,15

2287,5

11/04/2022

MTAA

P

16:32:27

50

EUR

9,1

455

11/04/2022

MTAA

P

16:32:27

250

EUR

9,02

2255

11/04/2022

MTAA

P

16:32:27

200

EUR

9,1

1820

11/04/2022

MTAA

P

16:54:25

135

EUR

9,09

1227,15

11/04/2022

MTAA

P

16:54:25

296

EUR

9,09

2690,64

12/04/2022

MTAA

P

09:20:34

250

EUR

9

2250

12/04/2022

MTAA

P

10:13:26

250

EUR

8,96

2240

12/04/2022

MTAA

P

10:24:54

13

EUR

9

117

12/04/2022

MTAA

P

10:24:54

150

EUR

9

1350

12/04/2022

MTAA

P

10:53:58

65

EUR

8,9

578,5

12/04/2022

MTAA

P

11:06:28

250

EUR

8,9

2225

12/04/2022

MTAA

P

11:37:02

250

EUR

8,86

2215

12/04/2022

MTAA

P

12:08:26

250

EUR

8,83

2207,5

12/04/2022

MTAA

P

12:51:14

250

EUR

8,88

2220

12/04/2022

MTAA

P

13:08:16

73

EUR

8,91

650,43

12/04/2022

MTAA

P

13:08:16

23

EUR

8,88

204,24

12/04/2022

MTAA

P

13:08:16

150

EUR

8,92

1338

12/04/2022

MTAA

P

13:08:16

11

EUR

8,91

98,01

12/04/2022

MTAA

P

13:08:16

25

EUR

8,88

222

12/04/2022

MTAA

P

13:08:16

19

EUR

8,92

169,48

12/04/2022

MTAA

P

13:57:35

250

EUR

8,92

2230

12/04/2022

MTAA

P

14:24:42

250

EUR

8,85

2212,5

12/04/2022

MTAA

P

15:34:39

55

EUR

8,84

486,2

12/04/2022

MTAA

P

15:34:39

50

EUR

8,91

445,5

12/04/2022

MTAA

P

15:34:39

200

EUR

8,9

1780

Na1m2/e04S/2u0r2n2ameMTAA

P

16:22:56

21 EUR

8,92

187,32

12/04/2022

MTAA

P

16:22:56

10

EUR

8,92

89,2

12/04/2022

MTAA

P

16:22:56

66

EUR

8,91

588,06

12/04/2022

MTAA

P

16:22:56

99

EUR

8,91

882,09

12/04/2022

MTAA

P

16:22:56

10

EUR

8,93

89,3

12/04/2022

MTAA

P

16:25:52

136

EUR

8,87

1206,32

12/04/2022

MTAA

P

16:25:52

250

EUR

8,93

2232,5

12/04/2022

MTAA

P

17:13:48

250

EUR

8,85

2212,5

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

09:37:22

248

EUR

8,89

2204,72

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

10:32:33

6

EUR

8,98

53,88

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

10:32:33

179

EUR

8,98

1607,42

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

10:32:33

57

EUR

8,98

511,86

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

10:32:33

8

EUR

8,98

71,84

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

10:52:52

250

EUR

8,96

2240

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

11:10:18

70

EUR

8,92

624,4

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

11:13:51

250

EUR

8,98

2245

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

12:04:52

46

EUR

8,96

412,16

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

12:04:52

127

EUR

8,96

1137,92

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

12:04:52

13

EUR

8,96

116,48

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

12:04:52

64

EUR

8,96

573,44

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

12:14:53

38

EUR

8,89

337,82

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

12:54:42

32

EUR

8,87

283,84

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

14:14:37

250

EUR

8,86

2215

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

14:47:17

114

EUR

8,88

1012,32

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

14:47:17

136

EUR

8,88

1207,68

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

14:59:15

128

EUR

8,84

1131,52

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

15:31:12

130

EUR

8,88

1154,4

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

15:31:12

120

EUR

8,88

1065,6

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

16:07:00

114

EUR

8,83

1006,62

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

16:22:47

58

EUR

8,83

512,14

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

16:34:23

7

EUR

8,83

61,81

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

16:41:42

183

EUR

8,89

1626,87

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

16:41:42

7

EUR

8,89

62,23

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

16:41:42

60

EUR

8,89

533,4

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

17:02:03

102

EUR

8,89

906,78

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

17:02:03

123

EUR

8,89

1093,47

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

17:02:03

80

EUR

8,89

711,2

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

17:19:28

65

EUR

8,89

577,85

13/04/2022

MTAA

P

17:19:28

185

EUR

8,89

1644,65

14/04/2022

MTAA

P

10:54:29

250

EUR

8,94

2235

14/04/2022

MTAA

P

15:47:19

250

EUR

8,9

2225

Disclaimer

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM S.p.A. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 08:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
