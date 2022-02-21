Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION - 14 FEBRUARY – 18 FEBRUARY 2022 PERIOD
02/21/2022 | 04:41am EST
TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION
14 FEBRUARY - 18 FEBRUARY 2022 PERIOD
Verdellino (BG), 21 February 2022
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. as part of its treasury share buyback programme (the Programme) - which was announced to the market on 21 April 2021 and launched on 21 April 2021 implementing the 21 April 2021 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - in the 14 FEBRUARY - 18 FEBRUARY 2022 period, purchased 700 treasury shares, (equal to 0.0027% of the share capital), at an average weighted price of € 12.8048, for a total value of € 8,963.36.
The buyback was made through the intermediary Banca Akros, LEI Code 549300GRXFI7D6PNEA68.
Below are the daily details of the buyback of Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN code IT0005215329, and the attached details of the transactions carried out during the above period
Date
Market
Purchase-
No. of
Qty
Currency
Price
Total
Name
Sale
Transactions
14/02/2022
MTA
P
1
100
EUR
12.6000
1,260.00
15/02/2022
MTA
P
5
200
EUR
12.9018
2,580.36
16/02/2022
MTA
P
3
100
EUR
12.9000
1,290.00
17/02/2022
MTA
P
5
200
EUR
12.8400
2,568.00
18/02/2022
MTA
P
1
100
EUR
12.6500
1,265.00
Following the buyback outlined in this press release, the Company 1,309,431 treasury shares, representing 5.1229% of the share capital, as of 18 February 2022.
more detail below
***
This press release is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it,in the Investor Relations/Press Releases section.
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.
Via Berlino, 39 Zingonia-Verdellino 24040 (BG) Italia
CF / P.IVA IT 09320600969
T. +39 035 4821382 info@finefoods.it
CAP. SOC. € 22.770.445,02
***
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A., listed on Euronext STAR Milan, is an Italian independent Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO). It develops and manufactures contract products for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. Fine Foods is also active in the cosmetics, biocides and medical devices industries with its acquisition of Pharmatek-PMC and the most recent Euro Cosmetic acquisition.
Founded in 1984, from a pharmaceutical and nutraceutical synergy, Fine Foods has been pursuing quality and innovation on behalf of its customers as its primary objective. With € 172 million revenue in 2020 and an 11 per cent CAGR over the last decade, it is a growing and future-oriented company.
The sustainability of the business model and the holistic approach to ESG, together with product innovation, are drivers that will allow the company to fully develop its intrinsic potential.
***
For information:
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.
CDR Communication
Investor Relations
Media Relations
tel. +39 035 4821382
Marianna Tremolada
ir@finefoods.it
marianna.tremolada@cdr-communication.it
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.
Via Berlino, 39 Zingonia-Verdellino 24040 (BG) Italia
CF / P.IVA IT 09320600969
T. +39 035 4821382 info@finefoods.it
CAP. SOC. € 22.770.445,02
ATTACHMENT
Date
Market
Purchase-
Trade
Q.ty
Value
Price
Total
Sell
Time
14/02/2022
MTAA
P
09:34:59
100
EUR
12,6
1260
15/02/2022
MTAA
P
16:48:33
31
EUR
12,9
399,9
15/02/2022
MTAA
P
16:48:38
15
EUR
12,9
193,5
15/02/2022
MTAA
P
16:49:01
118
EUR
12,9
1522,2
15/02/2022
MTAA
P
16:49:03
29
EUR
12,9
374,1
15/02/2022
MTAA
P
17:06:37
7
EUR
12,95
90,65
16/02/2022
MTAA
P
10:27:18
3
EUR
12,9
38,7
16/02/2022
MTAA
P
10:28:24
57
EUR
12,9
735,3
16/02/2022
MTAA
P
10:28:25
40
EUR
12,9
516
17/02/2022
MTAA
P
09:56:08
28
EUR
12,9
361,2
17/02/2022
MTAA
P
10:16:31
39
EUR
12,9
503,1
17/02/2022
MTAA
P
10:16:31
33
EUR
12,9
425,7
17/02/2022
MTAA
P
17:15:48
20
EUR
12,7
254
17/02/2022
MTAA
P
17:22:13
80
EUR
12,8
1024
18/02/2022
MTAA
P
16:00:33
100
EUR
12,65
1265
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.
Via Berlino, 39 Zingonia-Verdellino 24040 (BG) Italia
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM S.p.A. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 09:40:07 UTC.