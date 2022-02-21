Log in
    FF   IT0005215329

FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.

(FF)
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION - 14 FEBRUARY – 18 FEBRUARY 2022 PERIOD

02/21/2022 | 04:41am EST
TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION

14 FEBRUARY - 18 FEBRUARY 2022 PERIOD

Verdellino (BG), 21 February 2022

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. as part of its treasury share buyback programme (the Programme) - which was announced to the market on 21 April 2021 and launched on 21 April 2021 implementing the 21 April 2021 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - in the 14 FEBRUARY - 18 FEBRUARY 2022 period, purchased 700 treasury shares, (equal to 0.0027% of the share capital), at an average weighted price of € 12.8048, for a total value of € 8,963.36.

The buyback was made through the intermediary Banca Akros, LEI Code 549300GRXFI7D6PNEA68.

Below are the daily details of the buyback of Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN code IT0005215329, and the attached details of the transactions carried out during the above period

Date

Market

Purchase-

No. of

Qty

Currency

Price

Total

Name

Sale

Transactions

14/02/2022

MTA

P

1

100

EUR

12.6000

1,260.00

15/02/2022

MTA

P

5

200

EUR

12.9018

2,580.36

16/02/2022

MTA

P

3

100

EUR

12.9000

1,290.00

17/02/2022

MTA

P

5

200

EUR

12.8400

2,568.00

18/02/2022

MTA

P

1

100

EUR

12.6500

1,265.00

Following the buyback outlined in this press release, the Company 1,309,431 treasury shares, representing 5.1229% of the share capital, as of 18 February 2022.

more detail below

***

This press release is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it,in the Investor Relations/Press Releases section.

***

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A., listed on Euronext STAR Milan, is an Italian independent Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO). It develops and manufactures contract products for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. Fine Foods is also active in the cosmetics, biocides and medical devices industries with its acquisition of Pharmatek-PMC and the most recent Euro Cosmetic acquisition.

Founded in 1984, from a pharmaceutical and nutraceutical synergy, Fine Foods has been pursuing quality and innovation on behalf of its customers as its primary objective. With € 172 million revenue in 2020 and an 11 per cent CAGR over the last decade, it is a growing and future-oriented company.

The sustainability of the business model and the holistic approach to ESG, together with product innovation, are drivers that will allow the company to fully develop its intrinsic potential.

***

For information:

ATTACHMENT

Date

Market

Purchase-

Trade

Q.ty

Value

Price

Total

Sell

Time

14/02/2022

MTAA

P

09:34:59

100

EUR

12,6

1260

15/02/2022

MTAA

P

16:48:33

31

EUR

12,9

399,9

15/02/2022

MTAA

P

16:48:38

15

EUR

12,9

193,5

15/02/2022

MTAA

P

16:49:01

118

EUR

12,9

1522,2

15/02/2022

MTAA

P

16:49:03

29

EUR

12,9

374,1

15/02/2022

MTAA

P

17:06:37

7

EUR

12,95

90,65

16/02/2022

MTAA

P

10:27:18

3

EUR

12,9

38,7

16/02/2022

MTAA

P

10:28:24

57

EUR

12,9

735,3

16/02/2022

MTAA

P

10:28:25

40

EUR

12,9

516

17/02/2022

MTAA

P

09:56:08

28

EUR

12,9

361,2

17/02/2022

MTAA

P

10:16:31

39

EUR

12,9

503,1

17/02/2022

MTAA

P

10:16:31

33

EUR

12,9

425,7

17/02/2022

MTAA

P

17:15:48

20

EUR

12,7

254

17/02/2022

MTAA

P

17:22:13

80

EUR

12,8

1024

18/02/2022

MTAA

P

16:00:33

100

EUR

12,65

1265

Disclaimer

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM S.p.A. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 09:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
