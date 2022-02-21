Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION - 14 FEBRUARY – 18 FEBRUARY 2022 PERIOD

TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION

14 FEBRUARY - 18 FEBRUARY 2022 PERIOD

Verdellino (BG), 21 February 2022

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. as part of its treasury share buyback programme (the Programme) - which was announced to the market on 21 April 2021 and launched on 21 April 2021 implementing the 21 April 2021 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - in the 14 FEBRUARY - 18 FEBRUARY 2022 period, purchased 700 treasury shares, (equal to 0.0027% of the share capital), at an average weighted price of € 12.8048, for a total value of € 8,963.36.

The buyback was made through the intermediary Banca Akros, LEI Code 549300GRXFI7D6PNEA68.

Below are the daily details of the buyback of Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN code IT0005215329, and the attached details of the transactions carried out during the above period

Date Market Purchase- No. of Qty Currency Price Total Name Sale Transactions 14/02/2022 MTA P 1 100 EUR 12.6000 1,260.00 15/02/2022 MTA P 5 200 EUR 12.9018 2,580.36 16/02/2022 MTA P 3 100 EUR 12.9000 1,290.00 17/02/2022 MTA P 5 200 EUR 12.8400 2,568.00 18/02/2022 MTA P 1 100 EUR 12.6500 1,265.00

Following the buyback outlined in this press release, the Company 1,309,431 treasury shares, representing 5.1229% of the share capital, as of 18 February 2022.

more detail below

***

This press release is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it,in the Investor Relations/Press Releases section.