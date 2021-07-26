Log in
    FF   IT0005215329

FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.

(FF)
  Report
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION - 19 JULY - 23 JULY 2021 PERIOD

07/26/2021 | 01:38pm EDT
TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION

19 JULY - 23 JULY 2021 PERIOD

Verdellino (BG), 26 July 2021

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. as part of its treasury share buyback programme (the Programme) which was announced to the market on 21 April 2021 and launched on 21 April 2021 - in the 19 JULY - 23 JULY 2021 period, purchased on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA), managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., 8,704 treasury shares, (equal to 0.0341% of the share capital), at an ave.

The buyback was made through the intermediary Banca Akros, LEI Code 549300GRXFI7D6PNEA68.

Below are the daily details of the buyback of Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN code IT0005215329, and the attached details of the transactions carried out during the above period

Date

Market

Purchase-

No. of

Qty

Price

Total

Name

Transactions

Currency

Sale

20/07/2021

MTA

P

5

1,610

EUR

13.3966

21,568.53

21/07/2021

MTA

P

9

1,625

EUR

13.4523

21,859.99

22/07/2021

MTA

P

7

1,320

EUR

13.4784

17,791.49

23/07/2021

MTA

P

24

4,149

EUR

13.7024

56,851.26

Following the buyback outlined in this press release, the Company holds 1,029,790 treasury shares, representing 4.0289% of the share capital, as of 23 July 2021.

***

This press release is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it,in the Investor Relations/Press Releases section.

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Sede legale: 24040 Zingonia-Verdellino (BG) via Berlino, 39 - tel. 0039 035.4821382 fax 0039 035.4821588 - www.finefoods.it - E-mail:info@finefoods.it

Cap. Soc. euro 22.770.445,02 i.v. - P.IVA IT 09320600969 - Registro Imprese e Cod.Fisc. 09320600969

***

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A., listed on the STAR segment of the MTA of Borsa Italiana, is an independent Italian Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO). It develops and manufactures contract products for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry; the Fine Foods Group is also active in the cosmetics, biocides and medical devices industries with its recent acquisition of Pharmatek- PMC.

Founded in 1984, from a pharmaceutical and nutraceutical synergy, Fine Foods has been pursuing quality and

cent CAGR over the last decade, it is a growing and future-oriented company.

The sustainability of the business model and the holistic approach to ESG, together with product innovation, are drivers that will allow the Group to fully develop its intrinsic potential.

***

For information:

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

CDR Communication

Investor Relations

IR Advisor

tel. +39 035 4821382

Paola Buratti

ir@finefoods.it

paola.buratti@cdr-communication.it

Media Relations

Marianna Tremolada

marianna.tremolada@cdr-communication.it

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Sede legale: 24040 Zingonia-Verdellino (BG) via Berlino, 39 - tel. 0039 035.4821382 fax 0039 035.4821588 - www.finefoods.it - E-mail:info@finefoods.it

Cap. Soc. euro 22.770.445,02 i.v. - P.IVA IT 09320600969 - Registro Imprese e Cod.Fisc. 09320600969

ATTACHMENT

Date

Market

Purchase-

Trade

Q.ty

Value

Price

Total

Sell

Time

20/07/2021

MTA

P

09:18:48

500

EUR

13,35

6.675,0

20/07/2021

MTA

P

15:48:28

42

EUR

13,35

560,7

20/07/2021

MTA

P

15:48:28

500

EUR

13,4

6.700,0

20/07/2021

MTA

P

15:48:28

68

EUR

13,35

907,8

20/07/2021

MTA

P

16:36:05

500

EUR

13,45

6.725,0

21/07/2021

MTA

P

09:14:41

326

EUR

13,4

4.368,4

21/07/2021

MTA

P

14:40:19

250

EUR

13,5

3.375,0

21/07/2021

MTA

P

14:40:19

150

EUR

13,5

2.025,0

21/07/2021

MTA

P

15:04:47

210

EUR

13,45

2.824,5

21/07/2021

MTA

P

15:34:24

145

EUR

13,45

1.950,3

21/07/2021

MTA

P

15:53:42

57

EUR

13,45

766,7

21/07/2021

MTA

P

16:13:51

154

EUR

13,45

2.071,3

21/07/2021

MTA

P

16:33:31

145

EUR

13,45

1.950,3

21/07/2021

MTA

P

16:55:37

188

EUR

13,45

2.528,6

22/07/2021

MTA

P

10:59:15

70

EUR

13,45

941,5

22/07/2021

MTA

P

12:25:39

250

EUR

13,5

3.375,0

22/07/2021

MTA

P

12:25:39

250

EUR

13,5

3.375,0

22/07/2021

MTA

P

13:20:00

100

EUR

13,5

1.350,0

22/07/2021

MTA

P

13:20:00

150

EUR

13,5

2.025,0

22/07/2021

MTA

P

14:26:24

250

EUR

13,45

3.362,5

22/07/2021

MTA

P

14:26:24

250

EUR

13,45

3.362,5

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Sede legale: 24040 Zingonia-Verdellino (BG) via Berlino, 39 - tel. 0039 035.4821382 fax 0039 035.4821588 - www.finefoods.it - E-mail:info@finefoods.it

Cap. Soc. euro 22.770.445,02 i.v. - P.IVA IT 09320600969 - Registro Imprese e Cod.Fisc. 09320600969

Date

Market

Purchase-

Trade

Q.ty

Value

Price

Total

Sell

Time

23/07/2021

MTA

P

11:15:30

150

EUR

13,5

2.025,0

23/07/2021

MTA

P

11:15:55

200

EUR

13,55

2.710,0

23/07/2021

MTA

P

11:19:09

200

EUR

13,55

2.710,0

23/07/2021

MTA

P

13:18:29

200

EUR

13,55

2.710,0

23/07/2021

MTA

P

13:59:09

200

EUR

13,55

2.710,0

23/07/2021

MTA

P

15:51:12

175

EUR

13,75

2.406,3

23/07/2021

MTA

P

15:58:46

150

EUR

13,75

2.062,5

23/07/2021

MTA

P

16:05:27

32

EUR

13,75

440,0

23/07/2021

MTA

P

16:05:48

200

EUR

13,75

2.750,0

23/07/2021

MTA

P

16:05:49

200

EUR

13,75

2.750,0

23/07/2021

MTA

P

16:05:49

200

EUR

13,75

2.750,0

23/07/2021

MTA

P

16:05:49

200

EUR

13,75

2.750,0

23/07/2021

MTA

P

16:05:49

200

EUR

13,75

2.750,0

23/07/2021

MTA

P

16:05:50

200

EUR

13,75

2.750,0

23/07/2021

MTA

P

16:05:50

200

EUR

13,75

2.750,0

23/07/2021

MTA

P

16:05:51

200

EUR

13,75

2.750,0

23/07/2021

MTA

P

16:05:51

200

EUR

13,75

2.750,0

23/07/2021

MTA

P

16:05:51

200

EUR

13,75

2.750,0

23/07/2021

MTA

P

16:20:10

200

EUR

13,75

2.750,0

23/07/2021

MTA

P

16:37:18

120

EUR

13,75

1.650,0

23/07/2021

MTA

P

16:37:18

80

EUR

13,75

1.100,0

23/07/2021

MTA

P

16:54:22

200

EUR

13,75

2.750,0

23/07/2021

MTA

P

17:03:23

53

EUR

13,75

728,8

23/07/2021

MTA

P

17:03:23

189

EUR

13,75

2.598,8

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Sede legale: 24040 Zingonia-Verdellino (BG) via Berlino, 39 - tel. 0039 035.4821382 fax 0039 035.4821588 - www.finefoods.it - E-mail:info@finefoods.it

Cap. Soc. euro 22.770.445,02 i.v. - P.IVA IT 09320600969 - Registro Imprese e Cod.Fisc. 09320600969

Disclaimer

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM S.p.A. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 17:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
