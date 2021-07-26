Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION - 19 JULY - 23 JULY 2021 PERIOD

TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION

19 JULY - 23 JULY 2021 PERIOD

Verdellino (BG), 26 July 2021

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. as part of its treasury share buyback programme (the Programme) which was announced to the market on 21 April 2021 and launched on 21 April 2021 - in the 19 JULY - 23 JULY 2021 period, purchased on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA), managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., 8,704 treasury shares, (equal to 0.0341% of the share capital), at an ave.

The buyback was made through the intermediary Banca Akros, LEI Code 549300GRXFI7D6PNEA68.

Below are the daily details of the buyback of Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN code IT0005215329, and the attached details of the transactions carried out during the above period

Date Market Purchase- No. of Qty Price Total Name Transactions Currency Sale 20/07/2021 MTA P 5 1,610 EUR 13.3966 21,568.53 21/07/2021 MTA P 9 1,625 EUR 13.4523 21,859.99 22/07/2021 MTA P 7 1,320 EUR 13.4784 17,791.49 23/07/2021 MTA P 24 4,149 EUR 13.7024 56,851.26

Following the buyback outlined in this press release, the Company holds 1,029,790 treasury shares, representing 4.0289% of the share capital, as of 23 July 2021.

