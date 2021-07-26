Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION - 19 JULY - 23 JULY 2021 PERIOD
07/26/2021 | 01:38pm EDT
TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION
19 JULY - 23 JULY 2021 PERIOD
Verdellino (BG), 26 July 2021
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. as part of its treasury share buyback programme (the Programme) which was announced to the market on 21 April 2021 and launched on 21 April 2021 - in the 19 JULY - 23 JULY 2021 period, purchased on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA), managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., 8,704 treasury shares, (equal to 0.0341% of the share capital), at an ave.
The buyback was made through the intermediary Banca Akros, LEI Code 549300GRXFI7D6PNEA68.
Below are the daily details of the buyback of Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN code IT0005215329, and the attached details of the transactions carried out during the above period
Date
Market
Purchase-
No. of
Qty
Price
Total
Name
Transactions
Currency
Sale
20/07/2021
MTA
P
5
1,610
EUR
13.3966
21,568.53
21/07/2021
MTA
P
9
1,625
EUR
13.4523
21,859.99
22/07/2021
MTA
P
7
1,320
EUR
13.4784
17,791.49
23/07/2021
MTA
P
24
4,149
EUR
13.7024
56,851.26
Following the buyback outlined in this press release, the Company holds 1,029,790 treasury shares, representing 4.0289% of the share capital, as of 23 July 2021.
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.
Sede legale: 24040 Zingonia-Verdellino (BG) via Berlino, 39 - tel. 0039 035.4821382 fax 0039 035.4821588 - www.finefoods.it - E-mail:info@finefoods.it
Cap. Soc. euro 22.770.445,02 i.v. - P.IVA IT 09320600969 - Registro Imprese e Cod.Fisc. 09320600969
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A., listed on the STAR segment of the MTA of Borsa Italiana, is an independent Italian Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO). It develops and manufactures contract products for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry; the Fine Foods Group is also active in the cosmetics, biocides and medical devices industries with its recent acquisition of Pharmatek- PMC.
Founded in 1984, from a pharmaceutical and nutraceutical synergy, Fine Foods has been pursuing quality and
cent CAGR over the last decade, it is a growing and future-oriented company.
The sustainability of the business model and the holistic approach to ESG, together with product innovation, are drivers that will allow the Group to fully develop its intrinsic potential.
Date
Market
Purchase-
Trade
Q.ty
Value
Price
Total
Sell
Time
20/07/2021
MTA
P
09:18:48
500
EUR
13,35
6.675,0
20/07/2021
MTA
P
15:48:28
42
EUR
13,35
560,7
20/07/2021
MTA
P
15:48:28
500
EUR
13,4
6.700,0
20/07/2021
MTA
P
15:48:28
68
EUR
13,35
907,8
20/07/2021
MTA
P
16:36:05
500
EUR
13,45
6.725,0
21/07/2021
MTA
P
09:14:41
326
EUR
13,4
4.368,4
21/07/2021
MTA
P
14:40:19
250
EUR
13,5
3.375,0
21/07/2021
MTA
P
14:40:19
150
EUR
13,5
2.025,0
21/07/2021
MTA
P
15:04:47
210
EUR
13,45
2.824,5
21/07/2021
MTA
P
15:34:24
145
EUR
13,45
1.950,3
21/07/2021
MTA
P
15:53:42
57
EUR
13,45
766,7
21/07/2021
MTA
P
16:13:51
154
EUR
13,45
2.071,3
21/07/2021
MTA
P
16:33:31
145
EUR
13,45
1.950,3
21/07/2021
MTA
P
16:55:37
188
EUR
13,45
2.528,6
22/07/2021
MTA
P
10:59:15
70
EUR
13,45
941,5
22/07/2021
MTA
P
12:25:39
250
EUR
13,5
3.375,0
22/07/2021
MTA
P
12:25:39
250
EUR
13,5
3.375,0
22/07/2021
MTA
P
13:20:00
100
EUR
13,5
1.350,0
22/07/2021
MTA
P
13:20:00
150
EUR
13,5
2.025,0
22/07/2021
MTA
P
14:26:24
250
EUR
13,45
3.362,5
22/07/2021
MTA
P
14:26:24
250
EUR
13,45
3.362,5
Date
Market
Purchase-
Trade
Q.ty
Value
Price
Total
Sell
Time
23/07/2021
MTA
P
11:15:30
150
EUR
13,5
2.025,0
23/07/2021
MTA
P
11:15:55
200
EUR
13,55
2.710,0
23/07/2021
MTA
P
11:19:09
200
EUR
13,55
2.710,0
23/07/2021
MTA
P
13:18:29
200
EUR
13,55
2.710,0
23/07/2021
MTA
P
13:59:09
200
EUR
13,55
2.710,0
23/07/2021
MTA
P
15:51:12
175
EUR
13,75
2.406,3
23/07/2021
MTA
P
15:58:46
150
EUR
13,75
2.062,5
23/07/2021
MTA
P
16:05:27
32
EUR
13,75
440,0
23/07/2021
MTA
P
16:05:48
200
EUR
13,75
2.750,0
23/07/2021
MTA
P
16:05:49
200
EUR
13,75
2.750,0
23/07/2021
MTA
P
16:05:49
200
EUR
13,75
2.750,0
23/07/2021
MTA
P
16:05:49
200
EUR
13,75
2.750,0
23/07/2021
MTA
P
16:05:49
200
EUR
13,75
2.750,0
23/07/2021
MTA
P
16:05:50
200
EUR
13,75
2.750,0
23/07/2021
MTA
P
16:05:50
200
EUR
13,75
2.750,0
23/07/2021
MTA
P
16:05:51
200
EUR
13,75
2.750,0
23/07/2021
MTA
P
16:05:51
200
EUR
13,75
2.750,0
23/07/2021
MTA
P
16:05:51
200
EUR
13,75
2.750,0
23/07/2021
MTA
P
16:20:10
200
EUR
13,75
2.750,0
23/07/2021
MTA
P
16:37:18
120
EUR
13,75
1.650,0
23/07/2021
MTA
P
16:37:18
80
EUR
13,75
1.100,0
23/07/2021
MTA
P
16:54:22
200
EUR
13,75
2.750,0
23/07/2021
MTA
P
17:03:23
53
EUR
13,75
728,8
23/07/2021
MTA
P
17:03:23
189
EUR
13,75
2.598,8
