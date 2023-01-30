Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION - 23 JANUARY – 27 JANUARY 2023 PERIOD

TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION

23 JANUARY - 27 JANUARY 2023 PERIOD

Verdellino (BG), 30 January 2023

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. as part of its treasury share buyback programme (the Programme) - which was launched on 13 May 2022 implementing the 10 May 2022 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - in the 23 JANUARY - 27 JANUARY 2023 period, purchased 1,264 treasury shares, (equal to 0.0049% of the share capital), at an average weighted price of € 8.1281, for a total value of € 10,273.95.

The buyback was made through the intermediary Banca Akros, LEI Code 549300GRXFI7D6PNEA68.

Below are the daily details of the buyback of Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN code IT0005215329, and the attached details of the transactions carried out during the above period

Date Market Purchase- No. Of Qty Currency Price Total Name Sale Transactions 24/01/2023 MTA P 1 167 EUR 8.1000 1,352.70 25/01/2023 MTA P 1 259 EUR 8.1500 2,110.85 26/01/2023 MTA P 5 432 EUR 8.1228 3,509.05 27/01/2023 MTA P 5 406 EUR 8.1314 3,301.35

Following the buyback outlined in this press release, the Company holds 1,025,765 treasury shares, representing 4.0131% of the share capital, as of 27 January 2023.

More detail below

