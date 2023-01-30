Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    FF   IT0005215329

FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.

(FF)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  03:00:44 2023-01-30 am EST
8.200 EUR    0.00%
03:34aFine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S P A : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION - 23 JANUARY – 27 JANUARY 2023 PERIOD
PU
01/16Fine Foods updates on the status of its buyback program
AN
01/16Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S P A : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION - 9 JANUARY – 13 JANUARY 2023 PERIOD
PU
Summary 
Summary

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION - 23 JANUARY – 27 JANUARY 2023 PERIOD

01/30/2023 | 03:34am EST
TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION

23 JANUARY - 27 JANUARY 2023 PERIOD

Verdellino (BG), 30 January 2023

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. as part of its treasury share buyback programme (the Programme) - which was launched on 13 May 2022 implementing the 10 May 2022 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - in the 23 JANUARY - 27 JANUARY 2023 period, purchased 1,264 treasury shares, (equal to 0.0049% of the share capital), at an average weighted price of € 8.1281, for a total value of € 10,273.95.

The buyback was made through the intermediary Banca Akros, LEI Code 549300GRXFI7D6PNEA68.

Below are the daily details of the buyback of Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN code IT0005215329, and the attached details of the transactions carried out during the above period

Date

Market

Purchase-

No. Of

Qty

Currency

Price

Total

Name

Sale

Transactions

24/01/2023

MTA

P

1

167

EUR

8.1000

1,352.70

25/01/2023

MTA

P

1

259

EUR

8.1500

2,110.85

26/01/2023

MTA

P

5

432

EUR

8.1228

3,509.05

27/01/2023

MTA

P

5

406

EUR

8.1314

3,301.35

Following the buyback outlined in this press release, the Company holds 1,025,765 treasury shares, representing 4.0131% of the share capital, as of 27 January 2023.

More detail below

***

This press release is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it,in the Investor Relations/Press Releases section.

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Via Berlino, 39 Zingonia-Verdellino 24040 (BG) Italia

CF / P.IVA IT 09320600969

T. +39 035 4821382 info@finefoods.it

CAP. SOC. € 22.770.445,02

***

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A., listed on Borsa Italiana's Euronext STAR Milan (Ticker: FF) is an Italian independent CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation) that develops and manufactures contract products for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetics, biocides and medical devices industries. Founded in 1984, Fine Foods proved to be a reliable and capable strategic partner for customers in the reference sectors. The company's organisation can provide successful design process and solid, long-term partnerships. The continuous search for excellence is part of the company's business model and includes research and development, innovation, process reliability, product quality, ESG, and sustainable management of the Group's supply chain. Fine Foods is a benefit corporation which relies on certifications and ratings under international standards. These guarantee its sustainability commitment across the business. With € 193 million revenue in 2021 and more than an 11 per cent CAGR over the last decade, Fine Foods is a growing and future-oriented company.

***

For further information:

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Tel +39 035 4821382

Investor Relations: ir@finefoods.it

Media Relations: media.relations@finefoods.it

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Via Berlino, 39 Zingonia-Verdellino 24040 (BG) Italia

CF / P.IVA IT 09320600969

T. +39 035 4821382 info@finefoods.it

CAP. SOC. € 22.770.445,02

ATTACHMENT

Date

Market

Purchase-

Trade

Q.ty

Value

Price

Total

Sell

Time

24/01/2023

MTAA

P

09:48:11

167

EUR

8,1

1352,7

25/01/2023

MTAA

P

10:23:24

259

EUR

8,15

2110,85

26/01/2023

MTAA

P

10:49:41

187

EUR

8,15

1524,05

26/01/2023

MTAA

P

10:54:19

75

EUR

8,1

607,5

26/01/2023

MTAA

P

11:26:21

50

EUR

8,11

405,5

26/01/2023

MTAA

P

11:26:21

20

EUR

8,1

162

26/01/2023

MTAA

P

14:19:06

100

EUR

8,1

810

27/01/2023

MTAA

P

09:12:28

182

EUR

8,17

1486,94

27/01/2023

MTAA

P

09:43:49

61

EUR

8,1

494,1

27/01/2023

MTAA

P

10:42:19

13

EUR

8,1

105,3

27/01/2023

MTAA

P

10:58:12

137

EUR

8,1

1109,7

27/01/2023

MTAA

P

11:00:29

13

EUR

8,1

105,3

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Via Berlino, 39 Zingonia-Verdellino 24040 (BG) Italia

CF / P.IVA IT 09320600969

T. +39 035 4821382 info@finefoods.it

CAP. SOC. € 22.770.445,02

Disclaimer

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM S.p.A. published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 08:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
