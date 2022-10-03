Advanced search
    FF   IT0005215329

FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.

(FF)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04:15 2022-10-03 am EDT
7.780 EUR   -1.52%
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION - 26 SEPTEMBER – 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 PERIOD

10/03/2022 | 04:04am EDT
TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION

26 SEPTEMBER - 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 PERIOD

Verdellino (BG), 3 October 2022

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. as part of its treasury share buyback programme (the Programme) - which was launched on 13 May 2022 implementing the 10 May 2022 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - in the 26 SEPTEMBER - 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 period, purchased 1,372 treasury shares, (equal to 0.0054% of the share capital), at an average weighted price of € 7.9052, for a total value of € 10,845.98.

The buyback was made through the intermediary Banca Akros, LEI Code 549300GRXFI7D6PNEA68.

Below are the daily details of the buyback of Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN code IT0005215329, and the attached details of the transactions carried out during the above period

Date

Market

Purchase-

No. Of

Qty

Currency

Price

Total

Name

Sale

Transactions

26/09/2022

MTA

P

13

600

EUR

7.9001

4,740.06

27/09/2022

MTA

P

8

350

EUR

7.9711

2,789.89

28/09/2022

MTA

P

5

300

EUR

7.8733

2,361.99

29/09/2022

MTA

P

1

122

EUR

7.8200

954.04

Following the buyback outlined in this press release, the Company holds 1,014,848 treasury shares, representing 3.9704% of the share capital, as of 30 September 2022.

More detail below

***

This press release is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it,in the Investor Relations/Press Releases section.

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Via Berlino, 39 Zingonia-Verdellino 24040 (BG) Italia

CF / P.IVA IT 09320600969

T. +39 035 4821382 info@finefoods.it

CAP. SOC. € 22.770.445,02

***

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A., listed on Borsa Italiana's Euronext STAR Milan (Ticker: FF) is an Italian independent CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation). It develops and manufactures contract products for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. Fine Foods is also active in the cosmetics, biocides and medical devices industries with its Pharmatek-PMC S.r.l. and Euro Cosmetic S.p.A. acquisitions. Founded in 1984, Fine Foods strives for innovation and quality in its products and solutions for its customers. This is approached with care, dedication and scientific rigour. With € 193 million revenue in 2021 and an 11 per cent CAGR over the last decade, Fine Foods is a growing and future-oriented company. Its business model sustainability, the synergy between the different business units, product quality, production flexibility, product and process innovation capability, an ESG holistic approach, and supporting customers in product development are the company's core values.

***

For further information:

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Tel +39 035 4821382

Investor Relations: ir@finefoods.it

Media Relations: media.relations@finefoods.it

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Via Berlino, 39 Zingonia-Verdellino 24040 (BG) Italia

CF / P.IVA IT 09320600969

T. +39 035 4821382 info@finefoods.it

CAP. SOC. € 22.770.445,02

ATTACHMENT

Date

Market

Purchase-

Trade

Q.ty

Value

Price

Total

Sell

Time

26/09/2022

MTAA

P

09:00:40

100

EUR

7,98

798

26/09/2022

MTAA

P

10:22:19

38

EUR

7,97

302,86

26/09/2022

MTAA

P

10:22:19

12

EUR

7,97

95,64

26/09/2022

MTAA

P

10:22:19

50

EUR

7,97

398,5

26/09/2022

MTAA

P

10:22:19

50

EUR

7,92

396

26/09/2022

MTAA

P

10:37:08

50

EUR

7,82

391

26/09/2022

MTAA

P

10:37:08

23

EUR

7,8

179,4

26/09/2022

MTAA

P

11:29:31

100

EUR

7,8

780

26/09/2022

MTAA

P

11:29:31

50

EUR

7,9

395

26/09/2022

MTAA

P

11:53:57

50

EUR

7,9

395

26/09/2022

MTAA

P

12:48:18

50

EUR

7,9

395

26/09/2022

MTAA

P

14:45:53

17

EUR

7,92

134,64

26/09/2022

MTAA

P

14:45:53

10

EUR

7,9

79

27/09/2022

MTAA

P

09:15:04

50

EUR

8

400

27/09/2022

MTAA

P

09:15:04

100

EUR

8

800

27/09/2022

MTAA

P

09:32:53

50

EUR

7,85

392,5

27/09/2022

MTAA

P

09:54:30

30

EUR

7,93

237,9

27/09/2022

MTAA

P

10:07:25

6

EUR

7,98

47,88

27/09/2022

MTAA

P

10:10:06

50

EUR

8,02

401

27/09/2022

MTAA

P

10:34:10

50

EUR

8

400

27/09/2022

MTAA

P

15:40:00

14

EUR

7,9

110,6

28/09/2022

MTAA

P

09:33:04

83

EUR

7,9

655,7

28/09/2022

MTAA

P

09:38:26

81

EUR

7,9

639,9

28/09/2022

MTAA

P

09:45:45

36

EUR

7,9

284,4

28/09/2022

MTAA

P

10:30:40

6

EUR

7,82

46,92

28/09/2022

MTAA

P

10:32:24

94

EUR

7,82

735,08

29/09/2022

MTAA

P

15:45:28

122

EUR

7,82

954,04

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Via Berlino, 39 Zingonia-Verdellino 24040 (BG) Italia

CF / P.IVA IT 09320600969

T. +39 035 4821382 info@finefoods.it

CAP. SOC. € 22.770.445,02

Disclaimer

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM S.p.A. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 08:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
