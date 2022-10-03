Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION - 26 SEPTEMBER – 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 PERIOD
TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION
26 SEPTEMBER - 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 PERIOD
Verdellino (BG), 3 October 2022
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. as part of its treasury share buyback programme (the Programme) - which was launched on 13 May 2022 implementing the 10 May 2022 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - in the 26 SEPTEMBER - 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 period, purchased 1,372 treasury shares, (equal to 0.0054% of the share capital), at an average weighted price of € 7.9052, for a total value of € 10,845.98.
The buyback was made through the intermediary Banca Akros, LEI Code 549300GRXFI7D6PNEA68.
Below are the daily details of the buyback of Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN code IT0005215329, and the attached details of the transactions carried out during the above period
Date
Market
Purchase-
No. Of
Qty
Currency
Price
Total
Name
Sale
Transactions
26/09/2022
MTA
P
13
600
EUR
7.9001
4,740.06
27/09/2022
MTA
P
8
350
EUR
7.9711
2,789.89
28/09/2022
MTA
P
5
300
EUR
7.8733
2,361.99
29/09/2022
MTA
P
1
122
EUR
7.8200
954.04
Following the buyback outlined in this press release, the Company holds 1,014,848 treasury shares, representing 3.9704% of the share capital, as of 30 September 2022.
This press release is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it,in the Investor Relations/Press Releases section.
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.
Via Berlino, 39 Zingonia-Verdellino 24040 (BG) Italia
CF / P.IVA IT 09320600969
T. +39 035 4821382 info@finefoods.it
CAP. SOC. € 22.770.445,02
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A., listed on Borsa Italiana's Euronext STAR Milan (Ticker: FF) is an Italian independent CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation). It develops and manufactures contract products for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. Fine Foods is also active in the cosmetics, biocides and medical devices industries with its Pharmatek-PMC S.r.l. and Euro Cosmetic S.p.A. acquisitions. Founded in 1984, Fine Foods strives for innovation and quality in its products and solutions for its customers. This is approached with care, dedication and scientific rigour. With € 193 million revenue in 2021 and an 11 per cent CAGR over the last decade, Fine Foods is a growing and future-oriented company. Its business model sustainability, the synergy between the different business units, product quality, production flexibility, product and process innovation capability, an ESG holistic approach, and supporting customers in product development are the company's core values.
For further information:
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.
Tel +39 035 4821382
Investor Relations: ir@finefoods.it
Media Relations:media.relations@finefoods.it
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.
Via Berlino, 39 Zingonia-Verdellino 24040 (BG) Italia
CF / P.IVA IT 09320600969
T. +39 035 4821382 info@finefoods.it
CAP. SOC. € 22.770.445,02
ATTACHMENT
Date
Market
Purchase-
Trade
Q.ty
Value
Price
Total
Sell
Time
26/09/2022
MTAA
P
09:00:40
100
EUR
7,98
798
26/09/2022
MTAA
P
10:22:19
38
EUR
7,97
302,86
26/09/2022
MTAA
P
10:22:19
12
EUR
7,97
95,64
26/09/2022
MTAA
P
10:22:19
50
EUR
7,97
398,5
26/09/2022
MTAA
P
10:22:19
50
EUR
7,92
396
26/09/2022
MTAA
P
10:37:08
50
EUR
7,82
391
26/09/2022
MTAA
P
10:37:08
23
EUR
7,8
179,4
26/09/2022
MTAA
P
11:29:31
100
EUR
7,8
780
26/09/2022
MTAA
P
11:29:31
50
EUR
7,9
395
26/09/2022
MTAA
P
11:53:57
50
EUR
7,9
395
26/09/2022
MTAA
P
12:48:18
50
EUR
7,9
395
26/09/2022
MTAA
P
14:45:53
17
EUR
7,92
134,64
26/09/2022
MTAA
P
14:45:53
10
EUR
7,9
79
27/09/2022
MTAA
P
09:15:04
50
EUR
8
400
27/09/2022
MTAA
P
09:15:04
100
EUR
8
800
27/09/2022
MTAA
P
09:32:53
50
EUR
7,85
392,5
27/09/2022
MTAA
P
09:54:30
30
EUR
7,93
237,9
27/09/2022
MTAA
P
10:07:25
6
EUR
7,98
47,88
27/09/2022
MTAA
P
10:10:06
50
EUR
8,02
401
27/09/2022
MTAA
P
10:34:10
50
EUR
8
400
27/09/2022
MTAA
P
15:40:00
14
EUR
7,9
110,6
28/09/2022
MTAA
P
09:33:04
83
EUR
7,9
655,7
28/09/2022
MTAA
P
09:38:26
81
EUR
7,9
639,9
28/09/2022
MTAA
P
09:45:45
36
EUR
7,9
284,4
28/09/2022
MTAA
P
10:30:40
6
EUR
7,82
46,92
28/09/2022
MTAA
P
10:32:24
94
EUR
7,82
735,08
29/09/2022
MTAA
P
15:45:28
122
EUR
7,82
954,04
