Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION - 26 SEPTEMBER – 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 PERIOD

TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION

26 SEPTEMBER - 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 PERIOD

Verdellino (BG), 3 October 2022

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. as part of its treasury share buyback programme (the Programme) - which was launched on 13 May 2022 implementing the 10 May 2022 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - in the 26 SEPTEMBER - 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 period, purchased 1,372 treasury shares, (equal to 0.0054% of the share capital), at an average weighted price of € 7.9052, for a total value of € 10,845.98.

The buyback was made through the intermediary Banca Akros, LEI Code 549300GRXFI7D6PNEA68.

Below are the daily details of the buyback of Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN code IT0005215329, and the attached details of the transactions carried out during the above period

Date Market Purchase- No. Of Qty Currency Price Total Name Sale Transactions 26/09/2022 MTA P 13 600 EUR 7.9001 4,740.06 27/09/2022 MTA P 8 350 EUR 7.9711 2,789.89 28/09/2022 MTA P 5 300 EUR 7.8733 2,361.99 29/09/2022 MTA P 1 122 EUR 7.8200 954.04

Following the buyback outlined in this press release, the Company holds 1,014,848 treasury shares, representing 3.9704% of the share capital, as of 30 September 2022.

