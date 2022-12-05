Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION 28 NOVEMBER – 2 DECEMBER 2022 PERIOD

TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION

28 NOVEMBER - 2 DECEMBER 2022 PERIOD

Verdellino (BG), 5 December 2022

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. as part of its treasury share buyback programme (the Programme) - which was launched on 13 May 2022 implementing the 10 May 2022 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - in the 28 NOVEMBER - 2 DECEMBER 2022 period, purchased 552 treasury shares, (equal to 0.0022% of the share capital), at an average weighted price of € 8.2173, for a total value of € 4,535.95.

The buyback was made through the intermediary Banca Akros, LEI Code 549300GRXFI7D6PNEA68.

Below are the daily details of the buyback of Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN code IT0005215329, and the attached details of the transactions carried out during the above period

Date Market Purchase- No. Of Qty Currency Price Total Name Sale Transactions 28/11/2022 MTA P 2 250 EUR 8.2500 2,062.50 30/11/2022 MTA P 1 59 EUR 8.1500 480.85 01/12/2022 MTA P 3 243 EUR 8.2000 1,992.60

Following the buyback outlined in this press release, the Company holds 1,019,278 treasury shares, representing 3.9878% of the share capital, as of 2 December 2022.

