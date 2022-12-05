Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    FF   IT0005215329

FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N.T.M. S.P.A.

(FF)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04:32 2022-12-05 am EST
8.310 EUR   -0.48%
06:02aFine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S P A : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION 28 NOVEMBER – 2 DECEMBER 2022 PERIOD
PU
11/28Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S P A : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION - 21 NOVEMBER – 25 NOVEMBER 2022 PERIOD
PU
11/17Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S P A : 9M-2022 Results Presentation
PU
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION 28 NOVEMBER – 2 DECEMBER 2022 PERIOD

12/05/2022 | 06:02am EST
TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION

28 NOVEMBER - 2 DECEMBER 2022 PERIOD

Verdellino (BG), 5 December 2022

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. as part of its treasury share buyback programme (the Programme) - which was launched on 13 May 2022 implementing the 10 May 2022 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - in the 28 NOVEMBER - 2 DECEMBER 2022 period, purchased 552 treasury shares, (equal to 0.0022% of the share capital), at an average weighted price of € 8.2173, for a total value of € 4,535.95.

The buyback was made through the intermediary Banca Akros, LEI Code 549300GRXFI7D6PNEA68.

Below are the daily details of the buyback of Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN code IT0005215329, and the attached details of the transactions carried out during the above period

Date

Market

Purchase-

No. Of

Qty

Currency

Price

Total

Name

Sale

Transactions

28/11/2022

MTA

P

2

250

EUR

8.2500

2,062.50

30/11/2022

MTA

P

1

59

EUR

8.1500

480.85

01/12/2022

MTA

P

3

243

EUR

8.2000

1,992.60

Following the buyback outlined in this press release, the Company holds 1,019,278 treasury shares, representing 3.9878% of the share capital, as of 2 December 2022.

More detail below

***

This press release is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it,in the Investor Relations/Press Releases section.

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Via Berlino, 39 Zingonia-Verdellino 24040 (BG) Italia T. +39 035 4821382 info@finefoods.it

CF / P.IVA IT 09320600969 CAP. SOC. € 22.770.445,02

***

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A., listed on Borsa Italiana's Euronext STAR Milan (Ticker: FF) is an Italian independent CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation) that develops and manufactures contract products for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetics, biocides and medical devices industries. Founded in 1984, Fine Foods proved to be a reliable and capable strategic partner for customers in the reference sectors. The company's organisation can provide successful design process and solid, long-term partnerships. The continuous search for excellence is part of the company's business model and includes research and development, innovation, process reliability, product quality, ESG, and sustainable management of the Group's supply chain. Fine Foods is a benefit corporation which relies on certifications and ratings under international standards. These guarantee its sustainability commitment across the business. With € 193 million revenue in 2021 and more than an 11 per cent CAGR over the last decade, Fine Foods is a growing and future-oriented company.

***

For further information:

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Tel +39 035 4821382

Investor Relations: ir@finefoods.it

Media Relations: media.relations@finefoods.it

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Via Berlino, 39 Zingonia-Verdellino 24040 (BG) Italia T. +39 035 4821382 info@finefoods.it

CF / P.IVA IT 09320600969 CAP. SOC. € 22.770.445,02

ATTACHMENT

Date

Market

Purchase-

Trade

Q.ty

Value

Price

Total

Sell

Time

28/11/2022

MTAA

P

16:28:18

41

EUR

8,25

338,25

28/11/2022

MTAA

P

16:28:18

209

EUR

8,25

1724,25

30/11/2022

MTAA

P

13:23:11

59

EUR

8,15

480,85

01/12/2022

MTAA

P

09:12:32

100

EUR

8,2

820

01/12/2022

MTAA

P

10:31:28

100

EUR

8,2

820

01/12/2022

MTAA

P

16:01:55

43

EUR

8,2

352,6

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A.

Via Berlino, 39 Zingonia-Verdellino 24040 (BG) Italia T. +39 035 4821382 info@finefoods.it

CF / P.IVA IT 09320600969 CAP. SOC. € 22.770.445,02

Disclaimer

Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals NTM S.p.A. published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 11:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
