Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N T M S p A : TREASURY SHARES BUYBACK INFORMATION 28 NOVEMBER – 2 DECEMBER 2022 PERIOD
12/05/2022 | 06:02am EST
Verdellino (BG), 5 December 2022
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. as part of its treasury share buyback programme (the Programme) - which was launched on 13 May 2022 implementing the 10 May 2022 Shareholders' Meeting resolution - in the 28 NOVEMBER - 2 DECEMBER 2022 period, purchased 552 treasury shares, (equal to 0.0022% of the share capital), at an average weighted price of € 8.2173, for a total value of € 4,535.95.
The buyback was made through the intermediary Banca Akros, LEI Code 549300GRXFI7D6PNEA68.
Below are the daily details of the buyback of Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A. ordinary shares, ISIN code IT0005215329, and the attached details of the transactions carried out during the above period
Date
Market
Purchase-
No. Of
Qty
Currency
Price
Total
Name
Sale
Transactions
28/11/2022
MTA
P
2
250
EUR
8.2500
2,062.50
30/11/2022
MTA
P
1
59
EUR
8.1500
480.85
01/12/2022
MTA
P
3
243
EUR
8.2000
1,992.60
Following the buyback outlined in this press release, the Company holds 1,019,278 treasury shares, representing 3.9878% of the share capital, as of 2 December 2022.
This press release is available on the Fine Foods website www.finefoods.it,in the Investor Relations/Press Releases section.
Fine Foods & Pharmaceuticals N.T.M. S.p.A., listed on Borsa Italiana's Euronext STAR Milan (Ticker: FF) is an Italian independent CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation) that develops and manufactures contract products for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetics, biocides and medical devices industries. Founded in 1984, Fine Foods proved to be a reliable and capable strategic partner for customers in the reference sectors. The company's organisation can provide successful design process and solid, long-term partnerships. The continuous search for excellence is part of the company's business model and includes research and development, innovation, process reliability, product quality, ESG, and sustainable management of the Group's supply chain. Fine Foods is a benefit corporation which relies on certifications and ratings under international standards. These guarantee its sustainability commitment across the business. With € 193 million revenue in 2021 and more than an 11 per cent CAGR over the last decade, Fine Foods is a growing and future-oriented company.
Date
Market
Purchase-
Trade
Q.ty
Value
Price
Total
Sell
Time
28/11/2022
MTAA
P
16:28:18
41
EUR
8,25
338,25
28/11/2022
MTAA
P
16:28:18
209
EUR
8,25
1724,25
30/11/2022
MTAA
P
13:23:11
59
EUR
8,15
480,85
01/12/2022
MTAA
P
09:12:32
100
EUR
8,2
820
01/12/2022
MTAA
P
10:31:28
100
EUR
8,2
820
01/12/2022
MTAA
P
16:01:55
43
EUR
8,2
352,6
